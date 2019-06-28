|
Ovum Analyst on the Enterprise Use Case for VR
6/28/2019
At the recent AR & VR World Summit, one of the colocated events at TechXLR8 2019 in London, Ovum Senior Analyst George Jijiashvili looks at the emerging enterprise use cases for virtual reality applications.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Big 5G Event Critical Insights eBook Embedded Linux: Prototype to Production Operator Strategies for 5G Transport: 2019 Heavy Reading Survey Heavy Reading White Paper and Verizon Case Study: TDM-to-IP/MPLS Migration with Circuit Emulation (CEM) eBook: Building the World’s First Fully Virtualized Network - How Rakuten Mobile is Doing it
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Upcoming Webinars
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
July 18, 2019
Connectivity for the Edge Computing Era
August 15, 2019
Deploying Next Generation Passive Optical Networks
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
December 12, 2019
Virtualizing the Cable Architecture
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Service Innovation: Accelerating 5G Development
By Ken Hu, Huawei
Insights From China Telecom: Intelligent Transport Networks for the 5G & Cloud Era Catalyzes 5G Business Success
By Tang Hong, Director, China Telecom
Ryan Ding From Huawei: Industries + 5G, Enabling New Growth
By Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board, Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives
Adaptive MIMO in the Era of 6GHz Wi-Fi
By James C. Chen, Quantenna