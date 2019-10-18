Eurobites: BT Helps Steer Belfast Harbor Into Smarter Waters

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BBC disbands virtual reality team; Nokia powers 5G at Helsinki mega-mall; OBS adds IoT to greenskeepers' armory.
BT has teamed up with the Belfast harbor authorities and "mixed reality" companies Ubimax and VRtuoso to demonstrate how 5G could drive the use of virtual and augmented reality and turn a humble harbor into a "smart port." In one demo, a member of Belfast harbor's operations team wears an augmented reality headset connected to a 5G device, allowing them to inspect one of the harbor's cranes remotely and receive step-by-step maintenance guidance. In another, geographically dispersed participants are able to draw virtual reality content down from the cloud and be connected into real-time presentations or training events. With the current confusion over how and where the border between the UK and the European Union will be drawn if and when Brexit happens, Belfast Harbour might need to be smarter than your average port…
Less enthused by virtual reality, apparently, is the BBC, the UK's public service broadcaster. According to its own website, the BBC has disbanded its VR content team, citing a drying-up of funding. The VR Hub was set up in November 2017 and created VR content for news, comedy, drama and history programs.
Nokia is to provide 5G basestations and small cell technology to power Telia's 5G network at the new Mall of Tripla shopping center in Helsinki, Finland. The hope is that the mall's retailers -- Luckie Fun's Sushi Buffet and S-Pankki among them -- will be given the chance to implement "novel retail and lifestyle experiences" through the use of the technology.
Orange Business Services is helping to bring cutting-edge IoT technology to the normally staid world of golf. Haga Golf in Oslo will use the Orange IoT offering to drag its greenskeeping into the 21st century, implementing a "smart monitoring" system that tracks moisture, temperature and oxygen levels.
UK altnet CityFibre has struck a reseller deal with DWS, an independent communications, IT and cloud services company. Through the agreement, DWS is offering a range of Ethernet products over CityFibre's full-fiber networks, offering guaranteed symmetrical bandwidths from 100 Mbit/s to 1Gbit/s.