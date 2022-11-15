Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Viasat awards contract to design and supply maritime user terminals

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

FORT LAUDERDALE – Viasat Inc., a global communications company (NASDAQ: VSAT), and Intellian, a leading provider of feature-rich, future proof satellite communications solutions, today announced a contract award for Intellian to design and supply a bespoke range of Ka-band user terminals exclusively for Viasat's Maritime connectivity solution.

In addition to the bespoke new terminals, Intellian will also develop a 100cm upgrade kit for Intellian's popular NX Series. The NX Series is the world's market leading VSAT maritime antenna, and this conversion kit will enable thousands of vessels the opportunity to connect to Viasat services.

The new 60cm and 100cm bespoke user terminals leverage Intellian's innovative satellite terminal technology and geostationary satellite orbit (GEO) modem integration expertise. With many world-firsts and industry leading innovations, Intellian has quickly garnered the reputation for engineering excellence through their customer-centric approach.

With the new range of Viasat products, customers will benefit from highly reliable access to Viasat's satellite network, including the upcoming ViaSat-3 constellation. The launch of the first of the trio of ViaSat-3 satellites is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023, and is expected to be in service for the maritime market in 2023.

From streaming to video conferencing, Intellian and Viasat will empower a true at-home and in-office experience for superyacht, energy, and commercial customers, so everybody onboard can do anything online. Viasat offers customers access to on-demand, 24/7 personalized support to keep up and running, fixed pricing for a high quality experience, and flexibility to meet seasonal demands.

For more than 35 years, Viasat has powered customers across air, land, and sea, building a foundation as a trusted and stable partner for long term investment and vital services. Its GEO satellite technology is equipped with the flexibility, efficiency and bandwidth required to be the foundational technology for the maritime market.

Read the full press release here.

Viasat

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
U-Joy Cities：China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei 5G MetaAAU Marine Coverage Verification By Huawei
The Road to Zero Load, Zero Carbon for Mobile Networks By Roberto Kompany and James Crawshaw
China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Debut High-Precision Simulation Planning for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Lay the Foundation for Fully-connected 5G Factories, with Ultra-Reliable Networks By Huawei
ZTE’s Wang Quan: Private 5G Network is Accelerating Global Digital Innovation By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE