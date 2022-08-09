Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Verizon's Small Business Survey finds inflation and supply chain top concerns

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/8/2022
Comment (0)

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon Business today released findings from its third annual State of Small Business Survey, conducted by Morning Consult. With responses from more than 600 small and midsize businesses, the data shows that challenges such as inflation, labor and the U.S. economy are top concerns. Despite this, businesses remain upbeat regarding their future, with 56% of small and midsize businesses believing they will be better a year from now than they are today. Other areas of concern include cybersecurity and businesses' outlook for the 2022 holiday season.

Key findings:

  • Inflation and supply chain issues remain top concerns. Nearly half (44%) of small and midsize business decision makers are concerned about supply chain issues affecting holiday season sales and approximately one in three (35%) are worried about economic hardships and inflation impacting their sales.
  • Workforce and economy woes. More than 82% of respondents express inflation worry, and, compared to the two previous years, respondents this time are more likely to be concerned about their own financial security (72% in Aug. 22, vs. 66% in 2021 and 67% in 2020). However, 80% of businesses surveyed haven't laid off employees, and 87% haven't reduced their employees' wages.
  • Technology investments the last to be cut. Compared to cutting spending on operational investments (39%) and employee events (59%), only 29% have already cut or plan to cut technology investments in the next six months.
  • Connectivity technology upgrades driven by revenue. Nearly half (48%) of technology additions made by small and midsize businesses initially were to drive customer acquisition, and 53% of businesses who have added to their tech stack invested to better connect with existing customers.
  • Cybersecurity concerns linger. Consistent with 2021, a majority of small and midsize business decision makers consider the following a risk to their business this year: viruses (55%), malware and ransomware (54%), sensitive data vulnerabilities (51%), password theft (51%), and spam and phishing (50%).
  • Innovation to match consumer tastes. 48% of businesses surveyed began offering new products and services to adapt to changing consumer needs in the past year.
  • Discrepancies in small business owners' 2022 expectations. While 68% of small and midsize business decision makers expected their business to be doing better in 2022 vs. 2021, only 46% say that business has improved.
  • Hospitality industry hit hard. Small businesses in food & beverage, restaurants & bars, and retail are more worried than other industries about bouncing back to pre-COVID levels with a more cost-conscious public. Ensuring inventory levels and fulfillment schedules amid continued supply chain disruptions was a concern for businesses in food & beverage (72%), restaurants & bars (69%) and retail (62%). Cash flow disruptions were also a concern: food & beverage (65%), restaurants & bars (59%) and retail (66%).

Verizon Business Small Business Days September 8-14th

Verizon Business is bringing back Small Business Days September 8-14th, where businesses can take advantage of special discounts and have the opportunity to meet with a Verizon Business expert for a complimentary tech check. Offers include savings of over $500 on a Verizon Business Unlimited Pro 2.0 Plan for customers that transfer their number to a new smartphone and a select free 5G phone with a new line, qualifying trade in & Business Unlimited plan.

To learn more about Verizon Small Business Days, visit www.verizon.com/business.

Free Resources Available to Small Businesses

Focused on helping small businesses with their digitization, Verizon launched a free, comprehensive online curriculum designed to give small businesses personalized learning, including over 30 courses, mentorship, peer networking, 1:1 expert coaching and incentives: Verizon Small Business Digital Ready. Available at Verizon.com/SmallBusinessDigitalReady, the portal was created with and for small businesses and the organizations that work alongside them, with a specific focus on helping diverse and under-resourced business owners. This initiative is part of a 10-year commitment Verizon made in 2020 to support 1M small businesses with the resources to thrive in the digital economy as part of its responsible business plan, Citizen Verizon.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE