Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Verizon to reopen half its retail stores by June

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/6/2020
Comment (0)

The head of Verizon's consumer business confirmed the operator is sending more than 1,000 retail employees back to work in the coming weeks as it works to reopen roughly half of its stores by June.

On Twitter, Verizon's Ronan Dunne confirmed the operator expects to have about 42% of its retail stores open this week, up from 30% last month. He said the company hopes to continue reopening stores throughout this month.

Dunne outlined Verizon's new "touchless retail" strategy for the reopening effort. It will include things like appointment scheduling, social distancing markers in the store, sanitizing stations, partitions to separate employees from customers, and payment methods that don't require the exchange of physical payment methods. The strategy makes no mention of requiring customers or employees to wear masks.

"The Touchless Retail experience introduced in the wake of COVID-19 was out of a desire to not only protect employees and customers but also to enhance the customer experience. In preparation for a post-COVID world, many of these critical components of the customer journey will continue," the operator wrote, adding that customers will soon be able to ask questions via chat in advance of a store visit.

According to Wave7 Research, which closely tracks US operator promotions and pricing strategies, Verizon closed roughly 70% of its corporate stores during the pandemic. However, the firm estimated that fully 91% of the operator's dealer stores remain open. Dealer stores are typically owned and operated by third-party companies, but sport Verizon products and branding.

Wave7 added that around 48% of AT&T's corporate stores are open, and around 55% of T-Mobile stores are open. In March, AT&T said it would shutter 40% of its company-owned retail stores nationwide, while T-Mobile said it would close 80% of its stores.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees and customers as we reopen our stores to perform the critical work of keeping millions of people connected," AT&T wrote in response to questions this week from Light Reading about the operator's reopening strategy. The operator did not provide any numbers about the stores it might open. "We provide our employees with the tools they need to help stay safe while on the job during this difficult time. We continue to follow federal, state and local guidelines to protect our employees and customers."

T-Mobile officials did not respond to questions from Light Reading about its own reopening efforts.

Cellphone stores are considered essential and therefore are not subject to mandated closures, though operators generally closed stores deemed non-essential in select locations in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Partly as a result of the closures, Verizon said it expects total wireless service revenue growth in the second quarter of 2020 across its consumer and business units to be 3% to 5% lower on a year-over-year basis than it originally expected prior to the spread of COVID-19.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Tackling the Gigabit Home Networking Challenges
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
HOW IS RPA+AI TRANSFORMING TELECOMMUNICATIONS?
Keeping Us Digitally Connected During the COVID-19 Crisis
How Qualcomm Uses RPA to Avoid Costly Errors in Finance & Accounting
With Discovery Bot, We’re automating automation!
Delivering the highest quality video today relies on monitoring that provides visibility into distribution networks at a granular level
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE