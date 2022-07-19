Verizon to offer financial tech platform SumUp

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon Business today announced the direct-to-customer availability of the SumUp Plus Card Reader to new and existing Verizon small and midsize business customers. SumUp is a leading European financial technology platform currently utilized by more than four million merchants globally. Through this partnership with Verizon Business, merchants can directly leverage SumUp's proprietary card terminals and mobile point-of-sale app. Since being founded in 2012, SumUp's merchant network crosses thirty five countries and the firm's transformative technology has attracted more than $1.6 billion in capital raised.

Verizon Business customers can purchase the SumUp Plus Card Reader directly in-store or online through their Verizon Business account for a one-time cost of $19.99 (plus tax). Upon activation, merchants will have the ability to accept payments through a Bluetooth connection paired with any Verizon smartphone or tablet. Featuring a flat 2.75% per in-person transaction fee, the SumUp Plus Card Reader offers Verizon Business merchants transparent pricing and seamless integration to conduct business in a frictionless fashion.

SumUp becomes the latest in a lineup of best-in-class offerings that Verizon Business offers small business merchants to effectively run their business. These range from Verizon's 5G Business Internet solution to One Talk, a cloud-based phone system, to BlueJeans for virtual collaboration.

