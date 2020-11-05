Sign In Register
Verizon, SiriusXM team to stream content to Audi vehicles

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/11/2020
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Verizon and SiriusXM are teaming up to deliver SiriusXM with 360L – SiriusXM's newest and most advanced audio entertainment platform – to 10 2021 model year Audi vehicles in the U.S. SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience. Verizon's 4G LTE network powers SiriusXM with 360L's streaming content by delivering fast, reliable in-vehicle access to SiriusXM's On Demand content in more Audi models than ever before.

SiriusXM with 360L upgrades the way subscribers interact with the service by providing more choice in entertainment. Subscribers can tune into their favorite channels live via satellite, while Verizon's 4G LTE network enables them to access their favorite SiriusXM streaming and On Demand content in new Audi vehicles anytime, virtually anywhere.

"Verizon's fast and reliable 4G LTE network powers SiriusXM with 360L's streaming content and enables us to deliver seamless in-vehicle access to our on-demand content in equipped Audi vehicles," said Rodney Pickett, SVP, Automotive Partnerships, for SiriusXM. "Verizon's network works in tandem with our satellite network to give drivers access to an unparalleled variety of premium content and in-vehicle personalization."

For qualifying vehicles, Audi connect® CARE, PRIME and PLUS connectivity packages on these models feature a Verizon Unlimited data connection powered by Verizon's 4G LTE network. Embedded in-vehicle Wi-Fi is available with PRIME and PLUS packages. Audi customers will receive a complimentary six-month trial of all Audi connect® services including the subscription-free Audi connect® CARE package. Audi owners also receive a three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM's All Access package with the purchase or lease of equipped 2021 model vehicles.

"Our partnership with Verizon gives us the opportunity to amplify new and existing services to Audi customers wherever the road takes them," said Pom Malhotra, Director, Connected Vehicle & Data, Audi of America. "Advanced connectivity from Verizon, and the exciting in-vehicle entertainment features of SiriusXM with 360L, are examples of how we continue to demonstrate our commitment to customers and the future of mobility."

"Teaming up with SiriusXM enables us to deliver immersive experiences for Audi customers through on-demand access to their favorite SiriusXM content and music," said Andy Brady, Vice President, Sales at Verizon. "Through our existing partnership with Audi, we continue to drive innovation and change the future of mobility by connecting customers to the music and content they love most whenever they get in their Audi vehicle."

