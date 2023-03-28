Verizon Frontline debuts two newest deployable asset prototypes

LAS VEGAS – Verizon Frontline today debuted two deployable asset prototypes from the floor of the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE), adding to its current fleet of nearly 600 deployable assets available to support public safety agencies and first responders nationwide.

The Verizon Frontline communications assets are highly portable and designed to deliver mission-critical communications to first responders where and when network connections and coverage can be challenging or when natural disasters, such as earthquakes, wildfires or hurricanes, have damaged existing infrastructure.

Verizon Rapid Response Connectivity Unit

The first of the two new assets is the compact Verizon Rapid Response Connectivity unit from Verizon Frontline. It's just over six-feet long, two-and-a-half-feet wide and is built for versatility, portability and ease of use. It is designed to be deployed by one person in fewer than 15 minutes and is capable of delivering secure and reliable voice and internet service for first responders under austere conditions.

The Verizon Rapid Response Connectivity Unit is C-Band-enabled (5G) and features Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite connectivity options, a cloud-managed firewall, a cloud-managed router/switch and 4G LTE network extenders capable of supporting up to 120 active users.

This asset is also built on a rugged, all-terrain motorized carriage, includes a gasoline generator with an extra five-gallon fuel tank and functions at nearly any altitude, in nearly any climate.

Verizon Frontline's Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle

The second new asset is Verizon Frontline's Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle, a modified electric motorcycle capable of providing first responders with mission-critical communications capabilities when operating in areas that traditional vehicles and larger deployable assets can't reach.

For example, the Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle is able to navigate narrow, hard-to-access trails to provide wildland firefighters deep in a forest with satellite connectivity directly on the front lines.

In addition to its satellite capabilities, the Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle is also equipped with a cellular network extender and WiFi router to help provide public safety agencies with critical voice and data service during emergency response operations.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

