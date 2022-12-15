Sign In Register
Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team deployed nearly 700 times in 2022

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – As first responders across the nation dealt with everything from winter storms to hurricanes and wildfires in 2022, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team was on-hand to help ensure public safety agencies on the front lines of these disaster response operations had the mission-critical communications capabilities they needed to achieve their missions.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team is composed primarily of former first responders and military personnel who are solely dedicated to supporting public safety customers during emergencies at no cost. They deployed in support of nearly 750 public safety agencies in nearly every state in 2022.

The team provided public safety agencies with nearly 5,500 Verizon Frontline devices and solutions ranging from repeaters, mobile hotspots, routers, smart devices and drones to dozens of deployable satellite solutions such as Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs) during the deployments.

Major response efforts this year included:

Wildfire response: 187 deployments in support of first responders in 21 states

To help enable mission-critical voice and data service during fire mitigation efforts in locations across the country, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team delivered close to 2,000 Verizon Frontline solutions to public safety agencies in more than 120 communities in 2022.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team deployed in support of wildland firefighters battling blazes everywhere from California, Arizona and New Mexico to Alaska and Florida.

Hurricane response: 64 deployments across 5 states

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team supported public safety agencies and the communities they serve during two major hurricanes: Ian and Nicole. Hurricane Ian alone saw nearly 400 Verizon Frontline solutions delivered to more than 70 public safety agencies in southwest Florida as they dealt with the aftermath of the storm.

Additional 2022 deployments:

Verizon Frontline solutions were also deployed in support of public safety agencies during:

  • Multiple search and rescue operations
  • Emergency response efforts during six major winter storms
  • Dozens of training exercises involving federal, state and local agencies
  • Major public events such as sporting events and airshows

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon

