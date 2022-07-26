Verizon Business launches 5G Innovation Sessions series

BASKING RIDGE, NJ – Verizon will showcase the real-world impact of 5G Ultra Wideband and Mobile Edge Compute on the sports and entertainment industry, and beyond, at the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on July 27. Executives from the Atlanta Hawks, Ericsson, Verizon Business and other innovative companies will present a host of game-changing scenarios, including an interactive cityscape, accelerated access to venues where customers can opt-in to use facial recognition, near real-time crowd analytics, autonomous shopping, 5G-accelerated Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) deployments, mission-critical communications and more. Presentations will include a series of dynamic demos and customer success stories.

Upcoming installments of the series will take place in Houston (August 24), Boston (September 28), Los Angeles (October 19), New York (November 9) and Phoenix (December 7). Forthcoming events will cover a range of themes, including Managed Venue, Fixed Wireless Access, Private 5G and Mobile Edge Compute.

