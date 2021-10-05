Sign In Register
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise services

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/10/2021
Comment (0)

BASKING RIDGE, NJ - Today, Verizon Business announced a new strategic partnership with RingCentral, which will bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions with integrated team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system to enterprise businesses, setting the foundation for a new workplace experience and giving employees the ability to work and collaborate from anywhere. The solution developed through this partnership adds to Verizon's robust unified communications and collaboration (UCC) portfolio, complementing other services and offerings already in-market.

"The 'work from anywhere' model will continue to be a major factor for businesses, and we've seen the importance of cloud communications growing stronger for enterprises in the past year," said Tami Erwin, CEO at Verizon Business. "Through this partnership, we're leveraging our best-in-class network with RingCentral's expertise in cloud collaboration to deliver game-changing cloud-based solutions that meet the needs of enterprises today and future proof how they operate moving forward."

Together Verizon Business and RingCentral will develop a new innovative co-branded service, RingCentral with Verizon, a seamlessly integrated UCaaS solution for enterprise businesses. Enterprises will now have one solution, relationship, contract, support center, and implementation team for their deployments. Integrated with Verizon's leading network solutions, and with proven reliability, this solution delivers RingCentral's carrier-grade Message, Video, and Phone(™) platform to meet the needs of organizations navigating the ever-evolving global business landscape.

"At RingCentral, we truly believe this partnership creates additional value for our customers, and we are excited to innovate together with Verizon to deliver end-to-end digital transformation solutions that embed RingCentral's Message, Video, Phone technology across the enterprise ecosystem," said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral. "As business communications including team messaging and video become critical in enabling people to work from anywhere, this partnership with Verizon helps us meet the ever-changing customer needs."

The RingCentral with Verizon offer is a key component of the Verizon Business network-as-a-service strategy, which includes 5G, mobile edge computing, SD WAN, and security. RingCentral with Verizon provides a cloud-based, secure, end-to-end UCaaS platform that addresses the communications needs of distributed workforces. In addition, enterprise customers will benefit from extending the MVP platform into their broader cloud ecosystem including CRM and vertical integrations, as well as open APIs for custom integrations.

"Verizon once again demonstrated their technology leadership with the implementation of 5G Ultra Wideband at Chase Center in 2019 for an enhanced in-arena fan experience," said Warriors Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Mike Kitts. "RingCentral, with their leading cloud-based business communication solution, is an innovative partner and integral part of our organization, enabling our staff to efficiently operate from anywhere, which in our business is now standard practice. We're thrilled to see two trusted partners of ours come together to drive the industry forward."

Bringing Verizon's leading connectivity solutions, and Verizon 5G's speed, reliability, low latency, and high bandwidth together with RingCentral's UCaaS solution, RingCentral with Verizon will deliver flexible, easy-to-use, and secure services to enterprise customers of all sizes. In addition, RingCentral with Verizon will offer enterprises the benefits from next-generation communications and collaboration capabilities delivered over Verizon's 5G and network transformation solutions.

"Verizon and RingCentral, both named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for Enterprise, 2021, are coming together at the right time for enterprises," said Denise Lund, research director, Unified Communications and Telecom at IDC. "Enterprises have emerged from 2020 planning to spend more on Unified Communications services. Solutions that will resonate will bring scale and innovations that come with being in the cloud together with expertise in enterprise-grade professional services, networks, and security."

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)

