Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Verizon bumps pay for essential, on-site employees

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/31/2020
Comment (0)

BASKING RIDGE, NJ – Verizon announced today that it's immediately implementing a significantly enhanced compensation plan for the company's dedicated employees who must deploy outside their homes to meet critical customer needs. These mission-critical employees are unable to work remotely as they fulfill and repair broadband orders and connection issues, maintain networks and offer products to customers immediately and in person when deemed essential.

The pay enhancements and other changes come as more states around the nation are asking residents to shelter in place because of the coronavirus (COVID-19). As part of the company's "Essential On-Site Services Pay" program, eligible retail employees will receive an increase in their base hourly rate when working in a corporate-owned retail location. The company's eligible network, logistics and real estate employees, including field technicians, will receive an enhancement on top of their regular base wages.

In addition to the wage enhancements for the company's workforce, the company has made additional proactive changes in order to protect the health of its employees. Currently, more than a third of Verizon's installation and maintenance technicians are keeping their work vehicles at their homes to support social distancing.

More than 100,000 company employees are now positioned to work remotely.

More than 70 percent of Verizon's corporate-owned retail locations are now closed. As part of a massive employee transition plan, the company is preparing to re-train and re-deploy thousands of its retail employees to work-from-home functions. The company has also increased resources and capabilities for handling customer inquiries, sales and troubleshooting using online tools found at www.vzw.com and the MyVerizon app. With these virtual tools, virtually any business transaction can now be handled remotely.

Comprehensive employee leave and assistance policies for COVID-19 issues
Verizon has also implemented a comprehensive coronavirus leave of absence policy. Those who contract the virus are eligible for up to 26 weeks paid leave. For employees caring for someone who's been infected, for employees directed to stay home due to an underlying medical condition and for employees who have trouble finding childcare at this time, Verizon provides 8 weeks of pay at full pay and, if needed, an additional six weeks with 60% of their base wage.

Keeping our employees informed
Communication is also key in this crisis, and Verizon has ensured its employees continue to stay informed with the latest information directly from its CEO Hans Vestberg and its Chief Human Resources Officer Christy Pambianchi through a daily broadcast called Up To Speed Live open to anyone via twitter: https://twitter.com/VZUpToSpeed and on the company's website: https://www.verizon.com/about/news/speed-uts-live. The company has also stood up a resource page for its employees so that they can remain apprised of new developments: verizon.com/standsready.

Keeping our customers connected
Verizon's relief efforts to help customers stay connected include the following: waived late fees and overage charges for 60 days for residential and small business customers impacted by COVID-19, free international calling for consumer wireless and home voice customers to select countries, unlimited domestic calling for wireless consumers on limited-minute plans, waived activation fees on new wireless lines of service and upgrades, additional 15GB of high speed data automatically added for wireless consumer and small business customers, and a new affordable Fios Home Internet option for low-income households.

None of Verizon's consumer or small business Fios or high speed broadband internet plans have data caps, ensuring that our customers can work from home, learn, game and stay connected without worrying about running out of broadband data.

Verizon Communications

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Scalable Edge Deployments Made Fast and Easy
5 Steps Operators Can Take to Monetize 5G Infrastructure
Combine Edge and Private LTE to Deliver Next-Gen Services to End Customers
Modernize Network Architecture and Get Edge Ready with vBNG
White Paper: How cable operators can win the gaming war
White Paper: Making the case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE