Services

Verizon becomes first U.S. operator to launch Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile

NEW YORK – Building on its strategic relationship with Microsoft, Verizon today announced the ability to deliver Teams Phone Mobile (formerly Operator Connect Mobile) with the launch of Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams—a new service that integrates mobile devices with Microsoft Teams for easier calling and collaboration. As the first U.S. operator to enable wireless subscribers to use their mobile device's native dialer to receive calls as a Teams endpoint, Verizon launched Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams to create a unified business communications experience, delivering true mobile flexibility with the power of Verizon 5G and Teams to users working from anywhere.

IT business leaders are increasingly challenged with improving and consolidating collaboration and calling, increasing the availability and responsiveness of remote, hybrid and onsite employees, and reducing costs for redundant devices, voice services and support. Delivering a mobile-first Teams experience for today's increasingly growing mobile workforce, Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams enables anywhere access to Teams capabilities, all via a single, business-provided phone number for both mobile and desktop devices, to help streamline hybrid work models. Key benefits:

  • Single Number Simplicity: Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams provides the simplicity of using a single phone number across devices to allow employees the flexibility of being able to work from virtually anywhere without losing context or business presence
  • Super Call Quality: Teams calls made with the smartphone dialer are treated as voice calls on the Verizon LTE network, resulting in superior call quality
  • Seamless Call Transfer: Allows users to move between devices and Teams endpoints during a call without dropping the call
  • True Mobility and Cost Savings: Through an integrated calling solution that can replace stand-alone solutions, Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams helps to reduce costs while keeping employees connected
  • Security Peace of Mind: The capability to enforce secure and compliant business policies on all employee communications

With Microsoft now connecting over 12 million PSTN users, organizations are realizing the value in using unified calling platforms to stay connected. With Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams, organizations can have a mobile unified collaboration and communication experience that minimizes cost and reduces security risks.

Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams is the latest in Verizon's solutions to enable enterprises to enable hybrid workers to communicate and collaborate with Microsoft Teams with Verizon Calling with Microsoft Teams (Direct Routing) and Verizon VoIP for Operator Connect. For organizations looking for easy ways to connect Microsoft Teams to existing conference room systems, Verizon also offers the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams.

By combining the global scale and reliability of the Verizon 5G network with Microsoft Teams, Verizon and Microsoft are providing enterprise customers the communications tools they need to thrive in today's flexible workplace.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon

