Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

VEON cuts Dutch and Russian workforce in latest revival bid

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 3/22/2021
Comment (0)

Even if lockdown ends and the old normal makes a comeback, 88 Claude Debussylaan in Amsterdam will be a much quieter venue. A little over three years ago, VEON employed nearly 650 people at its Dutch headquarters, despite having no role in the Dutch telecom market. Cutbacks since then have left it with fewer than 190 employees attached to its corporate function in the Netherlands, according to an update filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week.

VEON operates telecom networks across an incongruous array of geographical markets, from Algeria in North Africa to central Asia and Russia, where it generates nearly half its sales. Having recognized that incongruity, leaders in recent years have been reversing an earlier, one-size-fits-all strategy, under which VEON attempted to build a single app for customers worldwide and centralize technology decisions. These days, its operating companies are autonomous. The Netherlands is increasingly irrelevant.

VEON named Kaan Terzioğlu (left) and Sergi Herrero its co-CEOs this time last year.
VEON named Kaan Terzioğlu (left) and Sergi Herrero its co-CEOs this time last year.

The jury is still out on whether any of this has worked. A decision to scrap the role of group chief technology officer (formerly Yogesh Malik, who now intriguingly works for rival operator Tele2 under CEO Kjell-Morten Johnsen, previously VEON's chief operating officer), and hand more responsibility to the CTOs of the operating companies, happened as recently as last summer.

Aiming for a Russian revolution

Cutting a few hundred jobs in an organization that employs more than 40,000 people was never going to have a major impact on costs, either. VEON's corporate costs fell by $64 million, to about $41 million, in its recent fourth quarter, the company noted. But its SEC filing shows that overall costs above the operating profit line equaled $7.35 billion last year. That was about $160 million more than VEON booked in 2019, mainly because it wrote down the value of some assets.

But headcount across all VEON's operations shrank by nearly 3,000 roles in 2020, leaving the business with a workforce of precisely 43,639 employees in December, its SEC filing shows. While more jobs have disappeared in percentage terms at headquarters than anywhere else, the Russian operation, where most employees work, cut more than 1,500 positions last year, nearly 6% of the total.

Table 1: Headcount at VEON

2020 2019 2018 2017 2016
Russia 26,453 28,003 28,570 22,031 23,668
Pakistan 4,539 4,325 4,424 4,175 4,603
Algeria 2,747 2,781 2,866 3,193 2,819
Bangladesh 1,137 1,200 1,120 1,178 1,326
Ukraine 3,628 3,527 2,754 2,656 2,502
Uzbekistan 1,604 1,594 1,563 1,333 1,240
Kazakhstan 2,521 2,142
HQ 187 286 507 640 566
Others 824 2,634 4,328 4,732 5,270
Total 43,639 46,492 46,132 39,938 41,994
Source: VEON.

The Russian workforce remains much bigger than it was in 2017 when ranks were swelled by the breakup of Euroset, a joint retail venture with rival operator MegaFon, and VEON's absorption of stores that previously belonged to it. In pursuit of cost savings, it has been closing unprofitable stores, a process that is likely to have been aided by the pandemic. In December 2019, there were 2,849 stores bearing the VEON brand. A year later, just 2,284 were left standing.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

That largely explains why job cuts have mainly affected people in sales, marketing and other commercial operations, where Russian headcount shrank 11% last year, to 15,131 employees. The number of jobs in Russia would have fallen even more sharply were it not for recruitment activity in engineering, construction and IT departments. More than 400 jobs were added, boosting the total in those areas to roughly 2,400 at the end of 2020.

The explanation for that increase is probably an investment program designed to fix a Russian network that had previously been neglected. Problems first came to light in late 2019, when VEON blamed underinvestment in mobile infrastructure for a loss of market share. Since then, it has replaced Vasyl Latsanych with Alexander Torbakhov as Russia CEO and ramped up spending on 4G coverage. It does not say how many sites it maintains in Russia (VEON did not respond to questions for this story) but claims to have increased its number of 4G basestations by a quarter last year.

Signs of improvement

The effort seems to have paid off. Although mobile customer numbers fell by 4.7 million in 2020, to about 49.9 million, the net losses ended in the July-to-September quarter and there was marginal growth in the last three months of the year. Yet the impact of turnaround efforts on profitability has been significant. Sales in Russia last year were down just 5.3%, to about 274.5 billion Russian rubles ($3.7 billion), but earnings (before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) sank 15%, to RUB107.8 billion ($1.4 billion).

Unadjusted, VEON's earnings margin shrank by 4.3 percentage points last year, to 43.3%. On the plus side, that still compares very favorably against margins reported by international peers. But the hope of shareholders must be that performance improvements continue this year. VEON is one of several big telecom firms that appears to have been in one turnaround or another for years. Its share price has never recovered after halving in value between February and March last year. And at €1.48 in Amsterdam, it is worth 60% less than it was in April 2017.

A big unknown is whether the strategy of decentralized decision-making works out. A clean break with the past can be the most obvious way for new leaders to make their mark, but there is no business or telecom rulebook that says a centralized approach is always wrong. Vodafone, interestingly, has just done the opposite to VEON, announcing a group-wide technology strategy in the hunt for economies of scale. With its decimated unit in Amsterdam, VEON would be in no position to quickly change course.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
March 29, 2021 Speedy Recovery of SMEs Enabled by ICT
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
South Korea’s LG U+ Proves Early 5G Market Entry Is a Plus By Huawei
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE