Vonage Adds Virtual Assistant Chatbox

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/17/2018
HOLMDEL, N.J. -- Vonage, a business cloud communications leader, has announced the launch of its chatbot, Vee in beta. By integrating a virtual customer assistant with a cloud-based unified communications solution, Vee enhances the customer experience on Vonage's next-generation, cloud-native platform, Vonage Business Cloud (VBC). Vee enables Vonage customers to streamline managing their account services with fast and easy access to support via simple, natural language text commands.

With Vee, Vonage Business Cloud users can set up and manage their accounts, using natural language commands to ask Vee questions and receive assistance in troubleshooting issues in real time. Live chat with Vee suggests a variety of relevant options to meet a customer's needs based on the context of the questions asked.

Vee can be used by both end users and account administrators that have the VBC mobile app, which comes standard with the VBC service. Vonage began testing Vee with customers in March, and has already successfully addressed more than 25,000 customer questions posted by approximately 5,000 users, saving Vonage customers valuable time. Frequent use cases include setting up a device, such as a desk phone; adding features like a Call Group or Virtual Receptionist; instructions for how to use features such as Call Recording and Document Sharing; and basic customer service questions.

"Vonage purpose-built the Vee chatbot to complement Vonage Business Cloud's unique and robust set of features and functionality," said Ron Mayaan, vice president of Product Management for Vonage. "With Vee, we are enhancing the customer journey to empower businesses to more easily take charge of the vast capabilities their Vonage service provides, and to easily access customer support when they have questions or need guidance in managing their accounts. And, for customers who prefer a more personal touch, Vonage's 24/7 customer care team is always available to answer questions and lend a helping hand."

Vonage Business Cloud provides customers with access to a robust portfolio of unified communications capabilities, including industry-leading mobile and desktop applications, as well as the ability to integrate seamlessly with mission-critical business applications and CRM to enhance productivity, including Salesforce, G Suite, Zoho, Clio, ConnectWise, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Dynamics and more.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG)

