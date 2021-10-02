Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Twitter inks revenue record, but frets about iOS 14

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 2/10/2021
Comment (0)

Did the election kill the social media star?

Twitter's users didn't quite meet analysts' expectations for the second quarter running – in particular for the average number of logged-in users who can be showed advertising.

This is a measure Jack Dorsey's company calls average monetizable daily active users. And for Twitter turning a profit, it is a hugely important one. It reached 192 million by the end of 2020, an increase of 27% over the end of 2019. A lot, but Wall Street had expected 194 million.

Bye to a bigly account

So, a "small but measurable negative impact," said the San Francisco company, came from its changes ahead of the US presidential election to remove bots and misinformation. Twitter has taken high-profile actions to remove tweets and in some cases users it viewed as inciting violence.

The platform's former most visible user was an example-in-chief, when it removed Donald Trump's account after his supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6.

Twitter's decision to ban Donald Trump had prominent critics. Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel called the permanent ban "problematic" on grounds of freedom of speech. She believed parliaments should make these decisions, by legislative frameworks balancing freedoms of expression against the dangers of hate, explained her spokesman, Steffen Seibert. So, these shouldn't be decisions for social media platforms.

Another critic of Twitter banning Trump was Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny. If Western tech companies engage in censorship, then the precedent will be richly exploited by "enemies of freedom of speech around the world, in Russia as well," Navalny said.

All this election messiness may at least have now blown over for Twitter. But the company warns its user growth will continue to slow in 2021, as the coronavirus boost to online activity starts to cool, too.

Hashtag rising revenue

But for all this, Twitter saw its revenue in the last three months rise to a record new high of $1.3 billion, up 28% from the same quarter in 2019, and beating analysts' consensus of $1.2 billion. This, says the company, comes down to rolling out new advertising formats and features that allow brands to target viewers.

Advertising demand was "stronger than expected throughout the quarter," chief financial officer Ned Segal told a conference call.

Altogether, advertising revenue came in at $1.15 billion in the last quarter, up 31% overall. This dwarfs Twitter's other revenue – chiefly from data licensing – which totted up to $134 million (up 9% year on year).

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Before tax, Twitter made a small loss of $50.94 million in 2020, compared with a $390.14 million profit in 2019. Its research and development spending was up 25% year-on-year. And Twitter says in the coming year it plans to splash out over $900 million in capital spending, including on building a data center. But all that R&D spend isn't a necessarily bad thing.

Twitter has in the last year "finally started to crank up new features and products," says Rohit Kulkarni, executive director of MKM Partners, an equities research firm in Connecticut. And Kulkarni and his colleagues "believe that there are several low-hanging fruits" for Twitter to attract ad dollars, including by adding more self-service features for advertisers, he says.

Chirp off the old block

In the year ahead, Twitter's revenue should outgrow its expenses, "assuming an easing pandemic and modest impact from iOS 14," says a team of analysts from financial services firm Wells Fargo in a research note.

But there's the rub.

The analysts "remain cautious on uncertainty relating to iOS 14, "which "could have an array of unforeseen impacts." The big worry, of course, is that app developers' obligation to get consent from users to share their data could dent Twitter's newfound skill in leveraging user data for advertisers.

That said, in a shifting online ad market, Twitter's advertising products could even become more valuable.

Which is to say, #watchthisspace.

Related posts:

— Padraig Belton, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE