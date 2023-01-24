Sign In Register
Services

Turkcell modernizes the Ericsson Mediation platform

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

STOCKHOLM – Turkcell affirms its longstanding partnership with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) by upgrading to the Ericsson Mediation platform systems. This further supports Turkcell's ongoing Business Support Systems (BSS) evolution journey and increases the capability of the network to handle data growth of the mobile network, delivering efficiency and management tools across the different generations of networks, including 5G.

Ericsson Mediation plays a key role in a communication service provider's network in terms of functions ranging from data processing to protocol harmonization transformations. Ericsson Mediation supports a variety of use cases in Information Technology (IT), 5G, and Internet of Things (IoT) with its market-leading converged, batch, online and stream mediation capabilities. It provides communication service providers with a range of deployment options such as on-premises, virtual and cloud native deployment models.

Acting as a stable, flexible, and uniform interface for data, Ericsson Mediation enhances network simplicity and enables Turkcell with reduction possibilities in operating and capital expenditures. The update not only develops Turkcell's existing online solution by replacing the interfaces with the latest Representational State Transfer (REST) interfaces, but it also provides Turkcell with out-of-the-box applications for fast solution deployment in key areas such as charging and billing.

By switching to the latest Ericsson Mediation software, Turkcell will be ready to implement 5G use cases and process 5G Call Detail Records (CDR) within the network.

With more than 230 customers worldwide and performance proven to handle billions of data records per day, Ericsson Mediation continues to serve as an exceptionally stable, predictable, and accurate mediation platform and will enable Turkcell to offer services that boost digitalization across Türkiye.

Read the full press release here.

Ericsson

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
