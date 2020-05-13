Top US ISPs add 1.16M broadband subs in Q1 2020

DURHAM, NH – Leichtman Research Group found that the largest cable and telephone providers in the U.S. – representing about 96% of the market – acquired about 1,165,000 net additional broadband Internet subscribers in 1Q 2020, compared to a pro forma gain of about 955,000 subscribers in 1Q 2019.

These top broadband providers now account for about 102.4 million subscribers, with top cable companies having 69.2 million broadband subscribers, and top wireline phone companies having 33.2 million subscribers.

Findings for the quarter include:

Overall, broadband additions in 1Q 2020 were 122% of those in 1Q 2019

Broadband additions overall were the most in any quarter since 1Q 2015

The top cable companies added about 1,230,000 subscribers in 1Q 2020 – 132% of the net adds for the top cable companies in 1Q 2019

Cable broadband net additions were the most in any quarter since 1Q 2007

The top wireline phone companies had a net loss of about 65,000 subscribers in 1Q 2020 – compared to a net gain of about 20,000 subscribers in 1Q 2019

Over the past year, there were about 2,750,000 net broadband adds – compared to about 2,635,000 net broadband adds over the prior year

