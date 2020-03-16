Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Tom Bartlett to take over CEO role at American Tower

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/16/2020
Comment (0)

BOSTON – American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) today announced that Jim Taiclet will be transitioning from his roles as President, Chief Executive Officer and executive Chairman of the Board. The Company's Board of Directors has named Tom Bartlett to succeed Mr. Taiclet as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Bartlett has served as American Tower's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for over ten years, joining the Company from Verizon Communications, Inc. in April 2009 after a career there of more than 25 years. During Mr. Bartlett's tenure and leadership, American Tower's total revenues have grown by 375% and its enterprise value has expanded to $128 billion from $16 billion. Total stockholder return during this period was approximately 800%. Rod Smith, the Company's current Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Treasurer will become the new Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. Smith has been with the Company for more than ten years, including serving as Chief Financial Officer of the Company's U.S. Tower Division.

Mr. Taiclet joined American Tower in 2001 as President and Chief Operating Officer and became its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman in 2003, succeeding Company founder Steven Dodge. Mr. Taiclet will continue as executive Chairman until the Company's 2020 annual meeting, after which point, Pamela Reeve, the Company's current lead independent director, will become non-executive Chair of the Board, subject to her re-election as a director at the annual meeting. Following his departure from American Tower, Mr. Taiclet, who currently serves on the Board of Lockheed Martin, will become its President and Chief Executive Officer, replacing Marillyn Hewson.

Tom Bartlett, American Tower's new President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "It has been an incredible honor and privilege to work closely with Jim for more than ten years and I want to thank him for his tremendous leadership of our company. It's an exciting time for American Tower. Not only are we well-positioned to capitalize on the continuing secular growth trends in mobile on a worldwide basis, but we also have a proven leadership team and dedicated employees throughout our markets to meet the needs of our diverse stakeholders. It's an honor for me to lead a company that will play such an important role in the digital future."

Pamela Reeve, American Tower's Lead Independent Director, stated, "We believe Tom is uniquely qualified to take the reins as CEO and drive the Company to even greater success in the communications real estate space in the U.S. and in our international markets, as well as in new, emerging areas of opportunity arising from the Company's various innovation initiatives. On behalf of the American Tower Board of Directors, we thank Mr. Taiclet for his leadership and contributions over nearly two decades and for positioning the Company for continued success in the future. We will be working closely with Messrs. Taiclet, Bartlett and Smith during the next few months to ensure a smooth and seamless transition."

American Tower

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Edge Cloud Infrastructure Operator Survey
Ebook: Solving 5G's Biggest Challenges for Communications Service Providers
Accelerating the Deployment of Critical Infrastructure Edge Services Through the OpenStack StarlingX Project
Open Source Infrastructure Software for vRAN Deployment and Operation
Securing Private 4G/5G Mobile Networks
8 Stages of the IoT Attack Lifecycle
Blog: Tapping the True Potential of the 5G Digital Economy
Video: 5G Alone Isn't Enough - Learn How to Transform Your Infrastructure for the 5G Era
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE