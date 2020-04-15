Ting hires Monica Brown to lead Ting Mobile

TORONTO – Ting Mobile, a top-rated postpaid MVNO mobile phone service and division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC), is proud to welcome Monica Brown and her proven product leadership chops to the team as VP of Product. Brown brings more than 25 years of technology and team management experience to Ting. As VP of Product for Ting Mobile, she will take the reins to drive the Ting Mobile business forward, leading a team of world-class Product Managers to balance user needs and business impact.

Brown joins Ting after executing in high-profile roles, most recently as Vice President, Project Management & Product Development at Sirius XM Pandora. There, she set the strategy for integration and alignment of technology systems, planning, leading and managing development programs.

In prior roles, Brown held leadership positions within several Fortune 100 companies, including AT&T, Cox Communications, T-Mobile, Comcast NBCUniversal.

Brown has received multiple awards for her contributions to the IT Industry, including the Women of Color STEM Special Recognition Award in 2016, and a feature in the 2017 and 2018 Edition of Who's Who in Black Atlanta publication. Brown will release her first book this summer entitled "Only One" which chronicles her experiences as an African American executive in corporate America.

Brown is based in Atlanta where she will work with colleagues at Ting's offices in Toronto, across the U.S. and around the world.

