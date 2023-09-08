Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

TIM plots enterprising approach after NetCo sale

News Analysis

Every now and then, rumors pop up in the media that Telecom Italia (TIM) is exploring the sale of a stake in its enterprise services business, as part of ongoing efforts to restructure the Italian group and reduce debt.

First, UK-based CVC Capital Partners proposed buying a 49% stake in a future services company that would encompass enterprise services as well as Noovle, Olivetti, Telsy and Trust Technologies. That bid was ultimately rejected.

Rumors are now swirling about a sale of the Italian operator's enterprise unit. (Source: Arcansel/Alamy Stock Photo)
Rumors are now swirling about a sale of the Italian operator's enterprise unit.
(Source: Arcansel/Alamy Stock Photo)

Then, in September 2022, Reuters reported that TIM had set out to launch a sale process for a minority stake in its enterprise service arm. More recently, in June, it was reported that TIM had revived these efforts, and had sent invitation letters to sound out potential investors.

As things stand, TIM's management seems to be keeping its powder dry on enterprise as it focuses on completing the proposed sale of its fixed assets, dubbed NetCo, to US private equity firm KKR. On that topic, Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported that KKR has contacted the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) about participating in the NetCo investment. KKR has until the end of September to submit a binding offer.

High potential

Once the sale of NetCo has been completed, TIM's managers will be able to fully turn their attention to the service businesses that remain. TIM CEO Pietro Labriola has already indicated that enterprise is one of the more interesting areas for investment – presumably in part owing to the rampant competition in the Italian consumer market in recent years.

In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore to discuss TIM's results for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, Labriola said the Group is evaluating operations that can accelerate TIM Enterprise's growth. "What shape they will have remains to be seen, we certainly don't want to deprive ourselves of a distinctive asset with high potential," he said (according to Google Translate).

The TIM Enterprise organization was only formally established in March 2023, and is potentially valued at more than €6 billion (US$6.6 billion), according to a June report from Bloomberg. The unit is one of four separate entities at TIM, along with TIM Consumer, NetCo, and TIM Brasil.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, TIM Enterprise accounted for €1.39 billion ($1.53) of total Group revenue of €7.8 billion ($8.6 billion). In Q2 alone, enterprise revenue increased 0.4%, which represented a slowdown compared to the first quarter.

However, Labriola pointed out that enterprise is completely different from the consumer business because it can take so long for contracts to be signed. Those contracts would then have a duration of up to seven years in some cases, he said. It's therefore necessary to take a longer-term view of business development here, he indicated.

He noted that the pipeline "is very strong with around €1 billion [$1.1 billion] from ongoing negotiations." Around €300 million ($330 million) of this relates to Polo Strategico Nazionale (National Strategic Hub), which is responsible for the project to migrate public administrations in Italy to the cloud.

Polo Strategico Nazionale or PSN is owned by TIM (45%), Leonardo (25%), Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP; 20%) and Sogei (10%). PSN is among the main initiatives of the Italian Cloud Strategy with the goal of getting 75% of Italian administrations to use cloud services by 2026.

"This is slightly delayed," Labriola said, but he noted that the project will more than compensate for the loss of revenue from the supply of cloud computing services under the previous Public Connectivity System (SPC), "which is about to expire."

Meanwhile, TIM is also finding that traditional connectivity services no longer cut the mustard for enterprise. Growth is all about cloud and cybersecurity, to mention two key areas, as well as ICT services.

In H1 2023, connectivity accounted for 42% of enterprise revenue, but fell 6% year-on-year. Cloud, meanwhile, grew by 13% and now accounts for 30% of the business, while "other IT" increased 8% and has a 23% share. Security grew by 5% and still only has a 3% share, but cybersecurity is pegged as a future growth driver.

During the Q2 earnings call, Labriola said the ICT growth strategy is to "keep investing in our business and delivery models to stay ahead of the market. A key area of focus is our cloud services portfolio, where we are adopting market trends by strengthening our multi-cloud offering."

He also told Il Sole 24 Ore that TIM Enterprise is "focusing heavily on the smart city model. I believe this is an area with great potential, on which we can have a strong impact thanks to our technologies, from cloud to edge computing to cyber-security."

Overall, TIM remains confident that its enterprise unit will exceed expected market growth of about 4% in the medium term.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
August 24, 2023 Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE