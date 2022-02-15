Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

TIM appoints new CFO as plan takes shape

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 2/15/2022
Comment (0)

Telecom Italia (TIM) has unveiled a further appointment to the highest echelons of its management structure as it continues to formulate a strategy that, it hopes, will provide a foundation for growth.

Following a board meeting yesterday, TIM said Adrian Calaza will take over from Giovanni Ronca as chief financial officer from March 1.

Calaza has considerable experience of the TIM group, having held various positions over the years. His last role at the group was as CFO of TIM Brasil, meaning that he is well-acquainted with TIM's recently appointed CEO, Pietro Labriola, who previously served as the boss of the Brazilian operation.

Adrian Calaza will take over from Giovanni Ronca as TIM's chief financial officer from March 1. (Source: Arcansel/Alamy Stock Photo)
Adrian Calaza will take over from Giovanni Ronca as TIM's chief financial officer from March 1.
(Source: Arcansel/Alamy Stock Photo)

TIM will no doubt be hoping that Calaza will be able to hit the ground running when it presents its future vision. Although the board has not yet revealed exactly what lies ahead, it seems that some sort of plan is taking shape.

For example, the group has already indicated that it will focus on enterprise services such as cloud, IoT and cybersecurity. Now that TIM, Telefônica Brasil and Claro have finally secured regulatory approval to buy the mobile assets of the Oi Group, Brazil is also regarded as a future growth area.

A fixed-assets spin-off could still be on the cards, as TIM intimated in January. The group continues to send out cryptic signals on the matter, saying only that the CEO "is continuing to explore possible strategic options, including solutions that go beyond vertical integration."

Alternative plan?

TIM certainly has a lot to discuss, including the not insignificant matter of the €10.8 billion (US$12.2 billion) offer that was made by investor KKR back in November. The suggestion is that Labriola is plotting an alternative plan that will allow TIM to forge its own path, without the support of KKR.

Such a strategy could see TIM separate its infrastructure assets from its service business in order to facilitate a long-mooted merger with Open Fiber.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

Citing unidentified sources, Reuters said the new NetCo would include all of TIM's fiber and copper network, the infrastructure and submarine cable unit Sparkle, a significant part of TIM's net debt, and most of its 42,500 employees in Italy.

The service company would then focus on products, from connectivity to cloud, and would also include TIM's Brazilian operations, the sources told the news agency.

More should be revealed after March 2, when the board is expected to approve Labriola's new strategic vision.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 21, 2022 Shaping the Future of Open RAN
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use cases at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award 'Best Network Software Breakthrough' By Huawei
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE