Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

TIM and KKR lock horns over due diligence

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 4/5/2022
Comment (0)

The chances of KKR succeeding in its bid to buy Telecom Italia (TIM) and take it private appear to be rapidly receding. According to reports, the pair are at loggerheads over whether or not KKR should be allowed access to TIM's books before making a formal offer.

As Reuters indicates, the two companies appear to be in a catch-22 situation: TIM will not enable KKR to conduct due diligence before a firm offer is on the table, while the US investor is reportedly adamant that it needs to see the operator's books before it commits itself any further.

The situation appears to have reached a deadlock. According to Reuters, Banca Akros said in a note that "the odds of the deal seem now very low."

TIM's board is expected to discuss KKR's letter and the CVC proposal on April 7. (Source: M4OS Photos/Alamy Stock Photo)
TIM's board is expected to discuss KKR's letter and the CVC proposal on April 7.
(Source: M4OS Photos/Alamy Stock Photo)

It could be that this is what TIM wanted all along. The operator's new management under CEO Pietro Labriola has not exactly welcomed KKR's bid with open arms. Indeed, TIM waited almost four months before even starting formal discussions on the investor's €10.8 billion (US$10.9 billion) offer.

The Italian group has now embarked on discussions with state lender CDP over a potential merger of TIM's fixed network assets with those of state-backed Open Fiber. It seems that the two hope to hammer out some sort of a deal by the end of April. Labriola has already outlined a plan to separate the Italian operator into two units by splitting infrastructure assets from services operations.

The decision to start talks with CDP has been seen as a further sign that Telecom Italia is pursuing an alternative path to a takeover by KKR. The investor, meanwhile, reportedly said it remains available to assess deals that would create value for TIM and all its shareholders.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

Last week, TIM also received a non-binding proposal from UK-based CVC Capital Partners for a minority stake in the new enterprise services unit that would be created under Labriola's proposals.

Reuters has already reported that TIM's board is expected to discuss KKR's letter and the CVC proposal on April 7.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2022 Driving IP Network Security Services From Router Silicon
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
April 21, 2022 5G Transport Networks - Operators' Priorities and Survey Results
April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
US 5G leadership depends on ending government infighting By J. David Grossman, VP of Regulatory Affairs, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE