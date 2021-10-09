Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Three UK helps bring back the roaming empire

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 9/10/2021
Comment (0)

"Et tu, Three," the UK phone customer must have grimaced this week as the smallest of the country's four mobile network operators joined in the great roaming betrayal of 2021. Three had seemed the most committed to the anti-roaming cause, previously dropping fees before any of its rivals and promising they would not return after Brexit. Now it has disloyally followed BT and Vodafone into the opposite camp, leaving Virgin Media O2 as the only holdout.

This is a risky move by Three, which has styled itself on being more consumer-friendly than other brands. As the challenger in the market, it is expected to shirk convention and be different. Simply falling in line with its big competitors on marketing and pricing will force it to stand out in other ways. And yet it lacks a mainstream fixed-line service, appears to lag BT (and possibly Vodafone) on 5G rollout and, ultimately, has struggled to be seen as anything but a low-cost mobile telco.

Nice photo, but it might cost you to send it.
Nice photo, but it might cost you to send it.

One analyst who has been tracking the whole saga is unimpressed. "This is a huge blow to Three customers," said Paolo Pescatore of PP Foresight. "Free roaming to so many destinations helped lure and retain users. Now [that] this is no longer a differentiator, it will be hard for Three to stand out in an increasingly crowded and cut-throat market. More so, given that its network coverage is not on par with its rivals."

A more sympathetic angle is that telcos are under enormous pressure to invest in next-generation networks, operate in extremely competitive European markets and have few friends on the regulatory side. Three UK pumped about £307 million ($426 million) into capital expenditure in the first half of this financial year, a 60% year-on-year increase, and racked up a loss of £55 million ($76 million, based on earnings minus capex). That was despite a 5% increase in sales, to nearly £1.2 billion ($1.7 billion). Customer acquisition and operating costs are rising. Three cannot afford to give services away for free.

Spurious arguments

For now, the roaming charges will only affect new customers, those taking out a service from October this year. Much like other members of the new roaming club, Three will charge travellers to European Union countries about £2 a day. This, it says in a statement, will "ensure that we can continue investing in our UK network."

An industry justification for these charges is that operators suddenly face all manner of unforeseen wholesale costs they could not possibly have anticipated when they were promising that roaming would not make an unwelcome return. But if these costs are that crippling, then operators would surely have known about them. The EU's campaign against roaming, after all, is not something that happened when today's executives were still in diapers. Fees were not entirely scrapped until as recently as 2017.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

These wholesale charges, presumably, are the fees that one operator charges another when a customer roams. Armed with his coronavirus test results and a strong urge to sit on a foreign beach, Barry, a Three UK subscriber, heads to Greece and roams on Vodafone's network. Vodafone, spotting Barry is not a customer, bills Three, which eventually passes the cost onto Barry.

What's hard to fathom is why any wholesale charges would apply for travellers to Austria, Denmark, Italy, Ireland and Sweden, all countries where Three has affiliates also owned by CK Hutchison. If Italy's Wind Tre did happen to bill Three UK for roaming costs, money would change hands but stay within the same group. The £2 daily fee, then, would be pure profit. Yet there are no exemptions for customers who visit these five EU countries.

Pescatore says the same criticism can be made of Vodafone, which operates networks in major European markets, including Germany, Italy and Spain. "An opportune moment to get rid of free roaming altogether. A clear and easy commercial decision to help improve margins," is his verdict.

Data usage on smartphones exploded after the EU banned roaming charges. Until then, business travellers and holidaymakers had stumbled around foreign cities clutching dog-eared phrasebooks and coffee-stained maps, smartphones switched off and buried deep in their bags. Suddenly, they could use the mobile Internet they took for granted at home without running up additional costs. After the recent betrayals by BT, Vodafone and Three, some phones will be going back in the bag.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Morris Lore
O-RAN Alliance: Open by name, closed by nature, reckons Europe

The group that defines specifications for open RAN wants to be treated like a standards body, but it does not appear to meet the WTO's criteria.

The greenwashing of telecom

Telco claims about carbon neutrality and renewables adoption should be viewed with considerable skepticism.

Letting Facebook buy WhatsApp and Instagram was dumb, FTC shows

If the regulator's market assessment is right, it failed at its basic job of preventing the emergence of monopolies.

Desperation shows as BT and Vodafone resurrect roaming

The reintroduction of roaming charges by BT and Vodafone is a sign of telco failure to boost revenues.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE