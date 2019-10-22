& cplSiteName &
Video

The Telecoms.com Podcast: Q3 Numbers, BBWF & New iPhone

10/22/2019
Pierre's back, which means the pod is too. Scott is once more the filling in a Light Reading sandwich, joined as he is by Iain and Ray. After some extensive plugging they start by reviewing some Q3 earnings numbers, then Iain and Ray report from the recent Broadband World Forum event before they conclude with an ad hoc review of Iain's new iPhone.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here and subscribe on all podcast platforms!

