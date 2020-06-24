The Telecoms.com Podcast: Nokia, Huawei and social media censorship

After a brief delay, the usual crew returns to give you your essential fix of telecoms banter. They start by reviewing various bits of Nokia news and what they may say about the fortunes of the company. A similar investigation follows into Huawei news, with the broader geopolitical context thrown into the mix and they conclude by discussing Scott's bugbear of social media censorship in the light of a few recent developments.

