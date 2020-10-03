The Telecoms.com Podcast: MWC fallout, CEO departures and satellites

Scott and Jamie are joined by returning special guest Paul Nolan from CC Group PR. They start by reviewing the business implications of the cancellation of MWC2020 and what it might mean for future events. It was a tough week for telecom industry CEOs and they move on to reflect on a couple of casualties before concluding with a look at the growing interest in using satellites for mobile connectivity.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here and subscribe on all podcast platforms!