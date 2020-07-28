The Telecoms.com Podcast: Huawei in Europe, towers and India

The Telecoms.com Podcast: Huawei in Europe, towers and India7/28/2020
The usual team is together for probably the last time, but you'll have to watch the pod to find out why. They start by talking about Huawei for a change, specifically its prospects in the rest of Europe. They move on to the surprisingly exciting world of towers and passive infrastructure, before concluding with the latest from the increasingly dysfunctional Indian telecoms market.
Download the audio on SoundCloud here and subscribe on all podcast platforms!