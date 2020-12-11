Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
Events Archives
Global Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Telstra restructures into service, tower and fixed businesses

News Analysis Robert Clark 11/12/2020
Comment (0)

In its most sweeping restructure since privatization two decades ago, Telstra plans to break itself into three entities, one of them a dedicated mobile tower business.

The leading Australian telco also hopes to become an energy reseller, CEO Andrew Penn told an investor briefing on Thursday.

Under the restructuring, expected to be completed by the end of 2021, the new units, InfraCo Towers, InfraCo Fixed and ServeCo, will become separate businesses within the Telstra Group.

Call me? Telstra is splitting into three separate businesses under the umbrella of Telstra Group. (Source: Akshay Chauhan on Unsplash)
Call me? Telstra is splitting into three separate businesses under the umbrella of Telstra Group.
(Source: Akshay Chauhan on Unsplash)

Penn said the revamp would "will unlock value in the company [and] improve the returns from the company’s assets."

It would also create "optionality for the future," he said, in what is widely seen as a reference to the privatization of government-owned broadband player NBN Co.

Penn said that InfraCo Towers was the priority for monetization, with the process set to get underway next year.

Solid base

With average tenancy rate of 1.34 per site, compared with the industry average of 1.55, Telstra believed there was "strong demand and compelling valuations" for its 2,800 towers, Penn said.

Analyst Paul Budde, CEO at Budde Consultancy, said the restructure "has taken a long time but it is good to see that Telstra has finally recognized the significance" of its infrastructure business.

"It is a real change from Telstra's long-standing position that it sees itself as a technology company. Its real value is in infrastructure," Budde said in an email to Light Reading.

But he cautioned that much would depend on how much freedom the new entities are granted by the Telstra Group.

If they could independently do capacity deals with other operators, "they can truly increase the value of their infrastructure assets," he said.

If not "then the sole purpose of this restructuring is purely to dress themselves up for the privatization of the NBN company. In that case we will have to see if that will indeed increase the value of the organisation."

The restructure breaks up the infrastructure company, InfraCo, that Telstra established two years ago to hold its network assets.

InfraCo's non-mobile assets, such as ducts, fiber cables and data centers, will transfer to InfraCo Fixed.

The active network elements, such as the RAN, spectrum and optical electronics, will be held by ServeCo, along with the vast bulk of Telstra's commercial businesses.

On a pro forma basis, ServeCo would have accounted for A$24.9 billion ($18.1 billion) in revenue the 2020 financial year, around 95% of total sales.

Going green

Penn also announced that Telstra was exploring ways to join Australia's burgeoning renewable energy market.

The operator is planning to resell energy to its customer base and was about to apply for a license.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Penn said Telstra was one of Australia's largest electricity consumers. "We already underwrite projects that generate enough renewable energy to power about 100,000 homes."

Separately, Telstra reported that its 5G network now covers 44% of the population and will reach 75% by June 2021. It says it has 400,000 5G devices connected and is adding 40,000 a week.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Shaping tomorrow’s smart transportation
How 5G NR-U can transform what 5G can do for you
Video: Build a 5G Network Powered by a Cloud-first Telco Cloud
Blog: Why 5G is Driving a Cloud-First Approach to Telco Cloud
A platform-first approach for a secure and fully automated NFV infrastructure
Webinar: 5G Telco Clouds – Where we are and Where we are headed
Blog: Automation Fuels the Telco Cloud Transformation
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Putting customers at the heart of digital transformation
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE