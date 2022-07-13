Telstra appoints Steve Mundt to head Enterprise and Technology Sales for the Americas

NEW YORK – Telstra has named Steve Mundt as Vice President of Enterprise and Technology for the Americas, responsible for direct sales and new business development across the region.

Mundt takes on his new role during a time when Telstra is investing heavily to grow its network infrastructure and expand its connectivity solutions portfolio in the Americas and in key regions worldwide.

He brings more than a decade of experience in telecommunications and global network services, most recently as Global Account Director for Media and Technology at Telstra. In that role Mundt focused on business development and key account management, designing, coordinating, and implementing large-scale global network infrastructure projects.

The Silicon Valley native will draw on his diverse background spanning content delivery, gaming, global transport backbone design, global IP transit network development and design, and latency-sensitive network optimization.

Prior to joining Telstra in 2017, Mundt held sales and business development roles at global technology and telecommunications companies supporting enterprise, cloud and hybrid infrastructure initiatives.

Mundt studied at Sonoma State University and California State University East Bay, and currently serves as an advisor and mentor to students of the CSU East Bay Transformative Leadership program. In his free time, he is passionate about family, home improvement and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

