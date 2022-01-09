Telstra and Ericsson announce upcoming 5G Standalone enterprise suite

STOCKHOLM – The industry-leading capabilities include interworking with fully automated 5G network slicing, delivering network-defined differentiated services to customers; Local Packet Gateway, providing enterprise customers with on-site local data breakout; and 5G enterprise routers with network slicing capabilities delivered by Cradlepoint, a business of Ericsson.

Fully automated 5G network slicing in a commercial network (World first)

In a world first, Telstra and Ericsson have stepped outside the lab to deploy an automated standards-based network slicing service orchestration capability in the commercial network using Ericsson Orchestration and Ericsson Inventory. Together with the 5G RAN and dual-mode 5G Core, these capabilities enable Telstra to provide enterprise customers with new differentiated services that have the potential ability to deliver assured network characteristics such as throughput, latency and resilience required to support digitised operations and processes.

Local Packet Gateway in a commercial network (Australian first)

Telstra has also successfully deployed the Ericsson Local Packet Gateway in Telstra's commercial 5G network. This Australian first deployment is on display this week at Telstra Vantage via a 5G remote controlled car demonstration that shows how Telstra's enterprise customers can benefit from 5G bandwidth, low latency and data localisation. In this live demo, the Local Packet Gateway keeps the video feed of the remote driving demo onsite, avoiding looping the video back through the mobilenetwork.

The solution's data localisation allows customers to take advantage of edge computing in virtual and hybrid 5G private network environments. It delivers efficient use of bandwidth, data security, low latency, and creates a more efficient network overall. The Local Packet Gateway delivers a small footprint, easy-to-deploy edge user plane which brings network user traffic management closer to its source so Telstra's enterprise customers are able to keep traffic on, or close to, their premises.

Network slicing capabilities

To pull together all of these 5G network capabilities and make them available to the enterprise, Cradlepoint has delivered its 5G enabled routers and adaptors (e.g E3000 branch router, R1900 vehicle router, W2005 outdoor adaptor, W1850 indoor adaptor) powered by Cradlepoint Netcloud.

The Ericsson Local Packet Gateway deployment is on show at Telstra Vantage at the Ericsson Stand from 31 August to 1 September 2022, at Randwick Racecourse in Sydney.

Ericsson and Telstra will both participate in a live panel discussion on "Achieving end-to-end network slicing to unlock 5G opportunities" on-stage at Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen on September 21st. The companies have also been selected as finalists in the Autonomous Operations category of the TM Forum 2022 Excellence Awards, the winner of which will be announced at the event.

