Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Telia sets out new roadmap after a tough 2020

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 1/29/2021
Comment (0)

Telia Company attempted to draw a line under a year that was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic with a new strategy aimed at improving the long-term fortunes of the Sweden-based group.

Allison Kirkby, president and CEO, acknowledged that the final quarter of 2020 and the start of 2021 have "continued to be challenging," and conceded that 2021 is expected to be a "year of transition" with flat to low single-digit growth in sales and operating profits (EBITDA) and cash capex of SEK14.5 billion to SEK15.5 billion ($1.7 billion to $1.8 billion).

However, she said an "updated strategy" launched today to create a "better Telia" is designed to "return the company to growth and deliver sustainable value creation to our shareholders."

Amid some catchy but somewhat baffling soundbites, such as "reinvent better connected living," the main thrust of the plan appears to be the tried-and-trusted technique of reducing costs to improve profits as well as seeking ways of monetizing network assets.

Kirkby said the objective is to reduce operational expenses by 2 billion Swedish kronor (US$239 million) by 2023 and SEK4 billion ($478 million) by 2025 in order to achieve EBITDA less capex of SEK3 billion ($359 million) and SEK5 billion ($598 million) by 2023 and 2025 respectively.

"For the period up to 2023 we expect annual low single-digit service revenue growth, low to mid-single-digit EBITDA growth and a return to cash capex of around 15% of net sales by 2023," she said.

Telia also looks set to follow in the footsteps of its European peers by seeking ways to exploit infrastructure assets, such as towers. A new business unit, Telia Asset Management, has been created to own and manage selected assets, "opening up the opportunity to bring in external investors and accelerate infrastructure development," Kirkby said.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

"We have for some time been working to identify such assets within our portfolio where a special focus has been on our towers, in particular in markets where we act as a challenger, and we will now proactively identify relevant partners that could join us on this journey," she added.

The group has already agreed to sell Telia Carrier to Polhem Infra for SEK9.45 billion ($1.13 billion), as part of efforts to streamline its operations and strengthen its financial base. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021.

2020 ends with a big loss

As for 2020, the final quarter continued to be adversely affected by the pandemic, with an estimated negative impact of SEK400 million ($48 million) on service revenue and SEK200 million ($24 million) on adjusted EBITDA.

The operator also revealed that operating income in Q4 was hit by an SEK7.8 billion ($933 million) goodwill impairment charge in Finland, as well as a capital loss of SEK17.95 billion ($2.1 billion) from the sale of Turkcell Holding.

On a like-for-like basis, Q4 2020 sales fell 1.9% to SEK23.46 billion ($3.2 billion) and service revenue fell 2.1% to SEK19.76 billion ($2.4 billion). Adjusted EBITDA declined 6.6% to SEK7.48 billion ($895 million).

In 2020 as a whole, on a like-for-like basis net sales fell 3.4% to SEK89.2 billion ($10.68 billion). The group posted an operating loss of SEK17.75 billion ($2.1 billion) and a net loss of SEK22.76 billion ($2.7 billion). The company plans to propose a dividend of SEK2 ($0.24) per share for 2020.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE