Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Telia sees $110M impact on Q2 revenue from COVID-19

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 7/17/2020
Comment (0)

It's fair to say that second-quarter results are proving to be something of a minefield for operators this year, as they count the cost to their businesses of the COVID-19 crisis.

Sweden's Telia is no exception, reporting an estimated 1 billion Swedish kronor (US$110 million) impact on service revenue and SEK0.5 billion on EBITDA in the Q2 period, primarily due to lower roaming, pay-TV and advertising revenue.

The operator also reported a net loss of SEK2 billion ($220 million) for the second quarter and SEK883 million ($97 million) for the first six months, attributing this to an impairment of SEK3.45 billion ($378 million) on soon-to-be-divested Turkcell Holding.

Telia had previously warned investors it will miss profit targets for the current fiscal year due to the worsening pandemic.

Yet despite the impact on revenue and earnings figures, some operators have also been cautiously optimistic, describing their networks and operations as "resilient" in the face of such a crisis and seeing an opportunity to capitalize on the critical role that operators have played in keeping people and businesses connected.

Telia is certainly sending out that message. The operator's CEO, Allison Kirkby, said the second-quarter results "were better than our expectations," attributing this in part to efforts to address the cost base. "I am excited about the new opportunities that Telia will enable, as a result of the rapid acceleration in digitalization that we are now seeing," she added.

In the second quarter, net sales rose 2.7% to SEK21.7 billion ($2.3 billion), while service revenue was up 4.7% at SEK19.1 billion ($2.1 billion). On a like-for-like basis, service revenue fell by 5.6%, however. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 3.6% to $7.7 billion ($848 million) and was flat on a like-for-like basis. In the first six months, net sales increased 5.2% to SEK44.2 billion ($4.86 billion).

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Looking ahead, Telia still expects the second half of the year to remain challenging. "We therefore expect the adjusted EBITDA generation in the second half of the year to be similar to the level reported in the first half. Importantly, we maintain our prior guidance of an operational free cash flow for the full year in the range of SEK9.5 billion to SEK10.5 billion," said Kirkby.

Telia's board also feels it is too early to decide on any potential additional dividend during the autumn, "which is why we maintain the previously communicated dividend of SEK1.80 per share," the CEO said.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Enterprise Insights to Become the Edge Authority
Accelerating Open RAN Adoption
Capitalizing on Synergies Across 5G, Edge and Cloud Platforms
Meet IoT and 5G Challenges With Flexible, Open Small Cells
Designing a Secure Telework Program
Cignal AI Report: The Nokia PSE-V coherent chipset
Nokia WaveFabric Elements (PSE-V) interactive eBook
Whitepaper - Omdia: 2020 Optical Network Hardware Vendor Scorecard Excerpts
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Building the road to the network edge: a look at container innovation
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE