Telia Company's divestment of Telia Carrier completed

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/11/2021
Comment (0)

STOCKHOLM – Telia Company has today completed the divestment of Telia Carrier to Polhem Infra as all conditions, including regulatory approvals, have been met.

On October 6, 2020, Telia Company announced the divestment of its subsidiary Telia Carrier to Polhem Infra, at an enterprise value of SEK 9,450 million. The change of ownership will enable Telia Carrier, with its 530 employees, to drive a level of investment in network development, services and customer care programs that brings benefits to content providers, operators and enterprises beyond that of any competitor.

"We are truly excited to continue to provide our customers with an award-winning customer experience and business value as a standalone company," said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier. "Our journey to expand our network and service portfolio, including build-outs in several key regions in the US, will accelerate under the ownership of Polhem Infra."

Polhem Infra is jointly owned by three Swedish National Pension Funds and strives to lay the best possible foundation for long-term investments in infrastructure - to meet society's long-term needs.

Telia Carrier and Telia Company now enter a long-term partnership to continue to bring customers world-leading solutions.

"Telia Carrier operates the world's number-one global Internet backbone and together we are part of a global ecosystem," said Telia Company President and CEO Allison Kirkby. "The benefits of our combined strengths enable Telia to continue to work with and develop our global customers. We look forward to the long-term cooperation to the benefit of both parties and, above all, the customers."

Telia Carrier

