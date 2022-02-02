Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Telenor still steady after COVID, coup and change in 2021

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 2/2/2022
Comment (0)

The past 12 months have been somewhat mixed for Norway-based Telenor Group, which faced multiple challenges ranging from pandemic-related measures in various markets and the need to exit Myanmar following the army coup in February 2021.

Group president and CEO Sigve Brekke said Telenor had invested its energies in maintaining stability for staff and customers throughout the year, while continuing to modernize its network.

"Structural initiatives have resulted in NOK1.2 billion (US$137 million) in savings during the year," he observed.

Looking ahead: Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke says the group is focusing on a return to profit in 2022. (Source: Orjan Ellingvag/Alamy Stock Photo)
Looking ahead: Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke says the group is focusing on a return to profit in 2022.
(Source: Orjan Ellingvag/Alamy Stock Photo)

The focus for now, Brekke said, is on returning to growth in 2022. For the full year, Telenor expects to see low, single-digit growth in service revenues. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are anticipated to be flat or slightly higher. The operator also plans to increase the 2021 dividend by 3% to NOK9.3 per share.

Mixed picture

In 2021, overall group revenue fell 4.8% to NOK110 billion ($12.5 billion), although revenue increased 1.2% when adjusted for the pending sale of Telenor Myanmar. Adjusted EBITDA for the year fell to just over NOK49 billion ($5.6 billion) from NOK52.35 billion.

In the October-December period, adjusted EBITDA fell 6.5% year-on-year to NOK11.7 billion ($1.33 billion). Analysts in a poll provided by Telenor had expected NOK12.2 billion on average, however.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

Brekke highlighted the fact that the group's markets in the Nordics performed well in the fourth quarter of the year, but he acknowledged that operations in Asia remained under pressure "due to intense competition and impact from the pandemic, in particular in Thailand."

The operator remains preoccupied with its plan to exit Myanmar, although this does now seem to be back on track. Lebanon's M1 Group will reportedly partner with a local Myanmar firm to acquire Telenor Myanmar, fulfilling a condition set by the military junta.

A further major challenge this year will be to complete the planned merger of Thailand-based unit Dtac with True, owned by Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group. Telenor said the process is progressing according to plan.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use case at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE