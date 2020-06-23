RICHARDSON, Texas – Mavenir, the industry's only End-to-End, Cloud Native Network Software Provider and a leader in messaging and Rich Communication Services (RCS) today announced its Mobile Business Messaging Cloud in Europe completed peer-to-peer (P2P) RCS interconnection with the networks of Telefónica (BME:TEF), Vodafone (OTCMKTS: VODPF) and Deutsche Telekom Germany.

This represents one of the largest RCS carrier interconnections achieved to date, with an estimated addressable market of more than 158 million RCS-upgradeable mobile subscribers[i] in 13 countries. This includes 3 Telefónica markets, 13 Vodafone markets, and Deutsche Telekom Germany, as well as other carriers.

With three MNOs currently under deployment, covering up to 40 million RCS upgradeable users, Mavenir Mobile Business Messaging Cloud is one of the largest RCS cloud services in the market with interconnection.

These interconnections allow MNOs choosing Mavenir's Mobile Business Messaging Cloud to eliminate the technical complexities and costs of interconnecting with other MNOs in their regions of operation and lets them focus on commercial terms.

"Interconnecting with these partners required a significant amount of expertise and effort by all parties. Our engineering and operations teams worked very closely with their peers at Vodafone, Telefonica and Deutsche Telekom. It was a team effort, with all parties at the table willing to participate and it shows in the results," said Guillaume Le Mener, SVP Business Mobility, Mavenir. "This milestone paves the way for accelerated and simplified future MNO onboarding and participation."

Mavenir's Mobile Business Messaging Cloud is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) RCS Business Messaging (RBM) implementation—operated by Mavenir—that allows MNOs to easily deliver consumer and business RCS messaging services. The cloud solution includes the RCS and IMS Cores, as well as the session border controllers (SBC) and firewalls required for RCS P2P messaging, and the MaaP (Messaging as a Platform) layer to deliver application-to-person (A2P) and person-to-application (P2A) business messaging to users, including chatbot experiences and advanced business messaging services.

Mavenir's fully compliant with Universal Profile 2.0 RCS solution, supports enhanced mobile messaging features such as open group chat, delivery, is-typing, read notifications, image and file transfer, and audio/video messages for P2P communications. It also supports rich cards and rich card carousels, buttons and suggested responses, among other features, to provide enhanced A2P and P2A business messaging interactions with brands. The solution also leverages Mavenir's growing Business Messaging Ecosystem, which has close to 70 members, including aggregators, chatbot and business application developers, as well as CPaaS providers.

Mavenir