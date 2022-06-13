Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Telefónica, Repsol JV takes shape as Solar360

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 6/13/2022
Comment (0)

Telefónica has formally taken the wraps off a new joint venture with Spanish energy company Repsol in the field of solar photovoltaic panels, adding to its burgeoning portfolio of adjacent services that it sells alongside its more traditional connectivity offerings.

The Spain-based operator first revealed plans to collaborate with Repsol in this field in March. It has now announced that the new venture will be called Solar360 and will start selling services this month after receiving regulatory approval.

The plan is to sell solar panels to private customers, communities and enterprises in order to help them reduce their energy bills — which is certainly timely, given soaring energy prices around the world.

Telefónica chairman Emilio Gayo indicated that Telefónica already uses photovoltaic energy in its own centers, "and we want to contribute our operational and technological capabilities to guarantee Solar360's customers the best service."

The two groups plan to jointly market and sell solar panels, offering advice on installation and services as well as a range of value-added services related to home energy management. They previously indicated that they intend to "explore additional opportunities to jointly drive other home and business energy services."

Combined approach

Telefónica has already dipped its toes into solar panels: Movistar Paneles Solares was established in 2020 and sold solar panels in collaboration with IDNA in Valencia, Murcia and Alicante. However, this particular venture is no longer to be found on the Movistar Spain website, suggesting that the Repsol JV is taking its place.

The new JV augments Telefónica's existing portfolio of adjacent services. For example, the Spanish operator offers financial and insurance services as well as telemedicine services under Movistar Salud, device insurance under Seguro Dispositivos and connected car services via Movistar Car.

The operator also has experience in establishing joint ventures with companies in different industries: Movistar Prosegur Alarmas was established in collaboration with Prosegur in March 2020 and sells home security alarm services.

What's more, Telefónica recently overhauled its converged service offering to make it easier for customers to combine these non-traditional services with mobile, home broadband and TV offerings. The operator replaced the former Movistar Fusion bundles with miMovistar, which is described more as an "ecosystem" of services that allows customers to pick and choose what they want with the help of an online configurator.

The different services are grouped under headings such as miConectividad (connectivity); miEntretenimiento (entertainment); misFinanzas (finances); miHogar (home); and miBienestar (wellness). More services will be integrated in future, such as Movistar Car/Moto, Movistar Money, home insurance, energy and additional connectivity options.

Related posts

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Manufacturers need a converged private network - not a 5G tech island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE