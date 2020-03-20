TDS Telecom scores $1.32M for Wisconsin broadband grant program

MADISON, Wis. – TDS Telecom is pleased to announce it is receiving funding for two broadband projects from the Wisconsin Broadband Grant program, authorized by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and administered by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW). The announcement was made at the March Open Meeting of the PSCW this afternoon in Madison.

As part of the announcement, TDS Telecom (TDS) will receive support to improve and expand internet service in Mosinee, located in Marathon County and Stetsonville, located in Taylor County in Wisconsin.

In recent years, TDS received grants from the Wisconsin Broadband Grant Program to provide broadband in the Town of Berry and Town of Vermont, in northwest Dane County and Town of Cranmoor, in central Wisconsin.

TDS Telecommunications