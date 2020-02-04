Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Tarana plotting pivot from small cell backhaul to fixed wireless

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/2/2020
Comment (0)

Tarana Wireless is putting the finishing touches on its plan to shift from the small cell backhaul market and into the fixed wireless sector. The company said it expects to begin selling commercial fixed wireless hardware and services later this year.

Tarana was one of a number of companies in the early 2010s hoping to sell wireless backhaul technology for small cells. The market developed quickly amid hopes that wireless network operators would deploy thousands of small cells to reinforce their budding 4G LTE networks.

However, the small cell market largely imploded as operators discovered the difficulties around installing small cells in neighborhoods across the country (though it has recently shown signs of growth).

As the small cell opportunity dried up, Tarana turned its sights to fixed wireless – a related market that can also make use of fixed, high-speed wireless connections. Indeed, interest in fixed wireless is growing amid new offerings from the likes of T-Mobile, Verizon and Starry and new funding options such as the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.

"There is definitely a big need for fixed wireless," Tarana's Rakesh Tiwari told Light Reading. Tiwari, the company's VP of product management, said that several major US operators are testing Tarana's technology, though he declined to name them.

Tiwari said Tarana's technology uses a proprietary transmission scheme – meaning, it's not 5G or Wi-Fi – working inside the company's own hardware. It's initially intended for unlicenesed spectrum bands, including 5GHz and the 3.5GHz CBRS band, working in suburban and urban markets.

Importantly, Tiwari boasted that Tarana's technology can work in both line-of-sight and non-line-of-sight configurations, which means that operators using the company's offering will be able to reach customers behind buildings, trees or other obstructions. Tiwari said the company's technology can use 4x4 MIMO antenna technology and 256 QAM operating in 80MHz of spectrum to reach customers up to 15 kilometers away with up to 1Gbit/s connections in a line-of-sight scenario, or with speeds up to 500Mbit/s in non-line-of-sight scenarios at 3 kilometers.

"We are basically able to get 8-10x more capacity" than standard fixed wireless services, Tiwari said.

He said the company is operating a test network in San Jose, California, with around 110 endpoints serviced by a signal transmitter. Tarana investor Greg Wyler boatsed of that network in his recent Reddit "ask me anything."

Dish Network's Charlie Ergen is another investor in the company, and has discussed his interest in its technology. Tiwari declined to provide details on Tarana's fundraising, though he said the company counts around 200 employees.

Importantly, Tiwari said Tarana is planning to sell its offering as an "infrastructure as a service," where providers can deploy a network with the company's technology and then pay Tarana a monthly fee to operate the network. That – coupled with the low cost of using unlicensed spectrum – is designed to make Tarana's fixed wireless services economically viable.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Scalable Edge Deployments Made Fast and Easy
5 Steps Operators Can Take to Monetize 5G Infrastructure
Combine Edge and Private LTE to Deliver Next-Gen Services to End Customers
Modernize Network Architecture and Get Edge Ready with vBNG
White Paper: How cable operators can win the gaming war
White Paper: Making the case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE