T‑Mobile teams with Homeland Security to give first responder data top priority

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Messaging all first responders! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced first responders' data is top priority on the Un-carrier's network automatically and for free when the agency is enrolled in Wireless Priority Service (WPS). T-Mobile is the first and only wireless provider to add data priority in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). This is yet another benefit of T-Mobile's groundbreaking Connecting Heroes program, with a streamlined WPS eligibility process.

Working with CISA, T-Mobile is simplifying the process for first responders with WPS by making their data priority automatic, and not requiring them to register for it or pay an extra fee. Now, when seconds matter during times of emergency or network congestion, critical communication is prioritized across a first responder's smartphone, hotspot and/or tablet. Plus, during extreme network congestion or limited connection, the Un-carrier commits available network resources to help maintain a minimum performance of 512kbps for applications. This means, if a first responder is in a situation where a natural disaster may impact service, T-Mobile will give network resources to them first. Similarly, if a first responder is using data in a low-coverage area, the network will automatically reallocate resources to help maintain that critical connection.

Read the full press release here.

T-Mobile