Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

TalkTalk on the up, up

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 6/11/2020
Comment (0)

A combination of strong fiber growth and cost savings helped TalkTalk, a UK broadband provider, post a fairly robust set of results for fiscal 2020 (ended March 31).

Fiber net adds, at 605,000, represented an impressive 34% year-on-year jump. As of March 31, TalkTalk's fiber subscriber base was just shy of 2.4 million.

And, on a like-for-like basis, operating costs were down £79 million (US$100 million) year-on-year. "Headline" EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) increased by 9.7%, to £260 million ($330 million).

Helping to reduce operational costs and boost EBITDA was the relocation of TalkTalk's head office from London to Salford (near Manchester).

A greater proportion of fiber customers in the subscriber base was another upside. Because of the increase in more reliable fiber connections, TalkTalk said there were fewer faults and calls to contact centers.

Tristia Harrison, TalkTalk's chief executive, also flagged a "combination of regulatory and commercial discounts" from Openreach, BT's infrastructure arm, as helpful in making fiber more profitable.

There were some drags on overall turnover, which was down £26 million ($33 million), to £1.52 billion ($1.92 billion).

One of the top-line headwinds was a decline in voice revenue. Another was an acceleration of TalkTalk's strategy of re-contracting its remaining higher ARPU legacy copper customers onto a fixed low-price plan "ahead of regulatory and industry commitments on out of contract pricing."

TalkTalk is not giving formal full-year guidance for fiscal 2021, but Harrison nonetheless anticipated headline EBITDA would be "stable," year-on-year, even though that includes a £15 million ($19 million) provision for the impact of COVID-19.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Ebook: Building trust through automated security operations
Use case: Building trust in the 5G industrial IoT ecosystem
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
5G Success Stories
White Paper: The Elevated Importance of RF Propagation Modeling
Video: Manage, Control and Plan Domain Controller
How Streaming Service Providers Can Combat Subscription Churn
Solution Brief: Open Multi-vendor uCPE Solution Powers Smart City Initiative
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 Key Considerations for Acceleration Solutions in 5G Networks
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
Road to successful digital transformation: Platform, Ecosystem, and Continuous Reinvention By Huawei
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE