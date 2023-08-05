Taiwan Mobile plots future in telco financial services

Taiwan Mobile has just become a member of the very exclusive club of telcos offering Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). So far the only other member seems to be the UAE telco du.

For the Taiwan operator, BNPL is a strategic plank in its expanding financial services portfolio. Its Momo e-commerce platform, one of Taiwan's biggest, accounted for 30% of operating income last year. Now the company is aiming to put financial services at the heart of its business.

Taiwan Mobile president Jamie Lin said the operator plans to develop "telecom financial services" by leveraging its assets such as its 6 million monthly Momo users, know your customer (KYC) information and existing billing relationships.



(Source: BNPL is part of Taiwan Mobile's plans to bolster its financial services offering.(Source: Andre Taissin on Unsplash

The great attraction of BNPL is that it eliminates most of the friction that usually comes with providing credit.

That's one reason why it's on such a roll. US consumers took out 180 million BNPL loans at a total value of $24 billion in 2021 – up nearly tenfold from 2019, according to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau. Juniper Research says worldwide BNPL transactions totaled $112 billion last year and will grow to $437 billion in 2027.

The most famous recent convert to BNPL is Apple. Its Apple Pay Later service, now rolling out in the Wallet app, allows users to split a purchase into four payments over six weeks without interest or fees.

Apple has financial services ambitions too



As in the case of Taiwan Mobile, it's one element in a burgeoning portfolio. Apple has long been offering payments through its hugely popular Apple Pay app; BNPL seems a natural step forward.

But Apple has ambitions well beyond payments. It has just begun offering high-interest savings accounts in partnership with Goldman Sachs, attracting nearly $1 billion in deposits in the first four days. This could be Apple's most consequential disruption yet.

Juniper Research says that while BNPL allows for greater transparency and flexibility, the downside is the limited regulation and the potential for fraud and excessive borrowing. It quotes a 2021 study that calculated 41% of BNPL users struggled with repayments – a sign that the growth is running ahead of the regulations.

But Juniper also notes that take-up is being driven by rising living costs and growing demand for cheap credit solutions. This means that BNPL could be an attractive option for some of the other telcos offering payment or banking services.

Those telcos, including Safaricom, Orange and Japanese players NTT Docomo and SoftBank Mobile, already have built out the risk management capabilities and the customer base to support a consumer credit business.

It's a niche service - but a big part of the telecom future will lie in building out these lucrative niches.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading