Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

T-Mobile's revamped TV service deemed 'tech-ready' – sources

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/4/2020
Comment (0)

A retooled version of T-Mobile's TVision service for the home and for mobile devices is go for launch from a technology standpoint. Still, the company is expected to delay the national debut until sometime this summer, while most of its retail stores remain closed, industry sources said.

"It's tech-ready for launch," on source said, noting that T-Mobile has essentially developed a new architecture for a pay-TV service that can be delivered to consumer homes and traditional TVs while also prioritizing delivery on smartphones.

T-Mobile has not announced a firm date for the national launch of TVision, so far only noting that "TVision and home entertainment remain important parts of our longer-term strategy" and that the company expects to share more detail about its pay-TV plans later in the year.

Some new information about T-Mobile's TV intentions could emerge Wednesday when the company reports first-quarter results. However, it's expected that the bulk of that call will center on the company's general response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its plans moving forward with 5G following its merger with Sprint.

Though TVision is said to be ready to scale up for a national launch, the pandemic has slowed initial plans to push ahead with it as many its stores, said to be an important marketing conduit for TVision, remain closed.

T-Mobile is expected to delay the launch to sometime this summer, two sources said, but added that timing could change depending on the speed at which the nation starts to open up.

That intended timeframe appears to jibe with T-Mobile's plans to ramp up a broader marketing initiative that will focus on a more integrated offering in the wake of the Sprint merger that, presumably, will also include T-Mobile's retooled video streaming service.

"Think about the summer time frame as being when we start to unify and market with all of our stores and all of our advertising and all our offers in a more unified way," T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert told CNBC last month. "Midsummer, we haven't picked a date yet. But that's certainly always been our intention."

A national launch would greatly expand T-Mobile's ability to bulk up its pay-TV base. The current form of TVision, formed from the $325 million acquisition of Denver-based Layer3 TV in 2018, is available in a handful of US markets – Chicago; Dallas-Fort Worth; Los Angeles; New York City; Philadelphia; San Francisco; Washington, DC; and Longmont, Colo. T-Mobile inherited about 5,000 Layer3 TV customers from the deal and, according to a source, has about double that amount on the legacy, in-home video platform.

But the plan with the new offering and platform is to help T-Mobile ratchet up quickly and broaden its pay-TV base to hundreds of thousands of subscribers. "They are very bullish on their video plans," a source said.

It's not yet clear how T-Mobile intends to differentiate itself in the pay-TV market with packaging and pricing, though it's expected to try to bundle TVision with new wireless home Internet services powered by the 5G network that will result from the merger with Sprint. At the same time, T-Mobile will need to do some tweaking to TVision's current core offering, which starts at $90 per month, to grab attention.

To help fulfill its need to scale up the service with an app-based offering that can run on multiple streaming platforms and not cost it another small fortune to do so, T-Mobile has teamed up with MobiTV, a company that operates a multi-tenant headend and has the ability to deliver services under a software-as-a-serviced model. T-Mobile and MobiTV haven't announced the partnership, but two industry sources have confirmed the deal.

MobiTV has already teamed up with dozens of US telcos and cable operators on new pay-TV services and has a partnership in place with the National Cable Television Cooperative, an organization that represents hundreds of independent cable operators.

Aside from plans centered on TVision, T-Mobile has been aggressive on the streaming front via marketing partnerships with Netflix and Quibi, the new mobile-focused, short-form premium video service founded by Hollywood icon Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Tackling the Gigabit Home Networking Challenges
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Solution Overview: Deploy Applications from Core to Edge and Multicloud
Video: Get Application Agility and Data Center Automation with ACI Anywhere
Webinar: Wi-Fi 6 + 5G – The Perfect Combination for Your Business
451 Report: Delivering the Cloud Experience on Hyperconverged Infrastructure
Infographic: Top Three Threats and How to Outsmart Them
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated, software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE