T-Mobile to expand rewards program to Sprint customers

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/18/2020
BELLEVUE, Washington – Dear Sprint customers, get ready to get thanked. XOXO, T-Mobile. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that T-Mobile Tuesdays — a rewards program built off the Un-carrier's radically different philosophy on how brands should thank customers — is coming to Sprint. And T-Mobile is welcoming Sprint with its biggest summer of offers ever — a loaded lineup of free stuff and discounts from customer faves like Redbox, Burger King, Postmates and more, plus chances to win over $2 million in prizes like a Tesla Model 3 (yeah, really), and it all starts next Tuesday June 23. Yep, it's okay if you start calling it Tues-yay.

"Four years ago, T-Mobile Tuesdays flipped the script on the traditional loyalty program. We believe customers shouldn't have to spend more or collect points to be appreciated — especially right now. At T-Mobile, it's about getting thanked, simply because you're with us … and we're with you," said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "And now, we welcome Sprint customers with our biggest thankings ever this summer. Why? Because thank you. That's why."

Today's news is part of T-Mobile's commitment to welcome Sprint customers to the family with more Un-carrier goodness. Sprint customers can roam on T-Mobile's LTE network with access to more than double the number of LTE sites than on Sprint's network alone. Plus, Sprint customers with a OnePlus 8 5G, LG V60 ThinQ 5G, any of the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G smartphones or the Samsung A71 5G (launching June 19) can tap into T-Mobile's first and only nationwide 5G network and are ready for 2.5 GHz spectrum when the Un-carrier lights it up. All this in less than 90 days since the close of the merger, and there's much more to come.

Thankings all Summer Long

T-Mobile partnered with top brands including Postmates, Burger King, Redbox, Atom Tickets, Shell and their Fuel Rewards program and others, for amazing offers every week all summer long. And everyone — even AT&T and Verizon customers — will have chances to win prizes like a Tesla Model 3, $100,000 total in cash prizes and more. Here's a sneak peek at what's to come in T-Mobile Tuesdays:

  • Over $2 million in prizes. On June 23, 20 lucky sweepstakes winners will score a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G smartphone. And throughout the summer, there's even more chances to win big … like $100,000 total in cash prizes, a Tesla Model 3 and more. Just check the T-Mobile Tuesdays app every week this summer for a chance to win.
  • Food EVERY week. Every week throughout the summer, there'll be delicious eats from Burger King, Popeyes, Baskin-Robbins and more!
  • Three months of Postmates Unlimited. T-Mobile is covering on-demand deliveries from neighborhood restaurant favorites and more all summer long. With Postmates Unlimited, customers can get free delivery on orders with a qualifying purchase size plus special membership deals and access to exclusive giveaways, events and more.
  • Unlimited access to MyTelemedicine through the rest of the year. Right now, telemedicine is more needed than ever. With T-Mobile Tuesdays, customers will get a six month membership for 24/7 access to telehealth doctors for just $40 per appointment, discounts on important health care services including vision, dental, and home medical supplies and more (a $90 value) and all from the Access a Doctor app on your iOS or Android phone.
  • Bigger fuel discounts. T-Mobile Tuesdays will offer a boosted fuel savings from Shell and the Fuel Rewards program, with $0.25 off per gallon on one tankful of gas, up to 20 gallons (a $5 savings), also starting June 23, for four weeks in a row.
  • T-Mobile Swag. Sprint customers can grow their T-Mobile swag collection. Next Tuesday, score a free T-Mobile belt bag (a $10 value) as part of the Un-carrier's celebration of Pride month. And, throughout the season, head to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app to save other swag offers, then to the local T-Mobile or Sprint retail store for pickup.

Now, how to get it all? Easy. Download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (for Android or iOS). Then, starting Tuesday, June 23, Sprint and T-Mobile customers with T-Mobile Tuesdays can save that week's offers and redeem them by clicking "Redeem", or by opening the "My Stuff" tab and clicking "Redeem" on each saved offer. Repeat every Tuesday.

Four Years of T-Mobile Tuesdays

Four years ago, T-Mobile Tuesdays turned traditional loyalty rewards programs on their heads by saying "thank you" and asking nothing in return. T-Mobile believes brands should show loyalty to customers — not the other way around. Since then, Un-carrier customers have snagged over $900 million in discounts and free 'thank you' gifts, getting discounts on up to 1.1 billion gallons of gas, sipping over 35 million cups of free coffee, eating over 11 million pizzas, watching 120 million hours of movies and more.

T-Mobile US

