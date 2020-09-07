Sign In Register
T-Mobile rebrands Sprint Center in Kansas City as 'T-Mobile Center'

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/9/2020
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Washington – Kansas City is getting another splash of magenta! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled details for T-Mobile Center, formerly Sprint Center, reinforcing its commitment to the community of Kansas City. A staple in Kansas City since 2007, the newly named T-Mobile Center will serve up awesome events through 2032, along with special perks for T-Mobile customers and upgrades for everyone in the coming years.

"I couldn't be prouder to announce T-Mobile Center and show the Kansas City community that we're deeply invested in the home of our second headquarters! We're proud to be with you, and when it's safe to re-open, we're bringing you some incredible Un-carrier experiences," said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. "Kansas City has a rich culture, known for live entertainment, sports, a thriving arts scene and my personal favorite, Kansas City BBQ, and we are honored to help bring it all to life in T-Mobile Center well into the next decade! Get ready for a good time!"

"We're thrilled to team up with one of the world's most innovative and fan-focused partners in T-Mobile to offer amazing entertainment experiences in Kansas City," said Bob Newman, President and CEO of ASM Global. "As the anchor of a vibrant entertainment district, T-Mobile Center will welcome guests from throughout the world for the best of live entertainment, family and sporting events."

T-Mobile takes pride in being a company that puts customer experience at the forefront of everything. So naturally, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint customers can beat the crowd using the fast pass entrance on the corner of 13th Street and Grand Boulevard, when they're heading to concerts, entertainment and sporting events at T-Mobile Center … all ticketed customers have to do is show their phone! Plus, every visitor will continue to receive free Wi-Fi around the venue from T-Mobile.

Kansas City locals can expect to see T-Mobile Center come to life over the next few months, with initial signage updates expected to go up this August. T-Mobile Center annually hosts more than 100 ticketed events and is a unique partnership between ASM Global and the City of Kansas City.

T-Mobile Center joins the Un-carrier's slate of world-class venues across the globe, including T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, T-Mobile Park in Seattle and Distrito T-Mobile in Puerto Rico.

Sprint and T-Mobile have a long history of giving back to their communities. In 2019 as standalone companies, Sprint and T-Mobile contributed a combined $20 million to programs and organizations across the country. Now as the merged T-Mobile, the supercharged Un-carrier is more committed than ever to leveraging its scale for good. That includes building on Sprint's strong legacy of philanthropic support across the Kansas City metro, which since 2007 has exceeded over $37 million supporting groups like Harvesters and United Way of Kansas City, as well as arts organizations.

T-Mobile US

COMMENTS
