T-Mobile offers two months of free YouTube Premium

BELLEVUE, Washington – To help customers who are staying home, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is shifting its ever-popular T-Mobile Tuesdays – the Un-carrier's weekly 'thank you' to customers. T-Mobile and YouTube are joining forces to give Un-carrier customers two months of free YouTube Premium through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting on March 24. And now to help customers gain new sills, T-Mobile Tuesdays will offer a free four-week course from global ed tech Shaw Academy.

To redeem rewards, Android users head to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and iOS users go to www.t-mobiletuesdays.com.

YouTube Premium

With YouTube Premium, you can watch videos ad-free, download your favorites to view offline and play videos in the background while using other apps. You'll also get access to the music streaming service, YouTube Music Premium, so you can enjoy ad-free music in the background, download songs and create playlists. To redeem your free two-month trial, save the offer by April 21 and redeem it by May 1. After two months, you'll be charged $11.99/month unless you cancel.

Shaw Academy

Shaw Academy offers fully accredited, flexible, and affordable online classroom-based education to a global audience. Students come to Shaw Academy looking to upskill, reskill or otherwise transform and secure their futures. Students gain real qualifications which create real opportunities. To get your free four-week online course, new and existing Shaw Academy users should save and redeem your offer by April 13.

To grab your T-Mobile Tuesdays offers on Tuesday, March 24, download and open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for Android or iOS customers can visit https://www.t-mobiletuesdays.com/. After saving each offer in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or online, redeem by clicking "Redeem", or by opening the "My Stuff" tab and clicking "Redeem" on each saved offer. Redemption dates vary, so be sure to check the app for details.

T-Mobile continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and has mobilized response and relief efforts in every area of its business to ensure connectivity for all customers. Today, the Un-carrier also announced T-Mobile Connect, its lowest priced smartphone plan ever, and price cuts from Metro by T-Mobile to help everyone have an affordable wireless option to get and stay connected. T-Mobile is also:

Giving all current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers as of March 13, 2020 who have legacy plans without unlimited high-speed data, unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days (excluding roaming).

Starting March 20, 2020, providing eligible T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers on smartphone plans with hotspot data an additional 20GB of smartphone mobile hotspot (10GB per bill cycle for the next 60 days) for each voice line.

Working with our Lifeline partners to provide customers extra free data up to 5GB of data per month through May 13, 2020.

Increasing the data allowance for free to schools and students using our EmpowerED digital learning programs to ensure each participant has access to at least 20GB of data per month through May 13, 2020.

