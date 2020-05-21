Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsOptical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Symposium
Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

T-Mobile offers free service to first responders, but rivals shouldn't fret just yet

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/21/2020
Comment (0)

T-Mobile on Thursday followed through on a promise it made in November to offer free wireless service to the nation's first responders.

With the initiative dubbed "Connecting Heroes" and complete with a hashtag (#5GforGood for those following along), T-Mobile said it is now offering free text, talk and data services to first-responder agencies – specifically to all US public and nonprofit state and local fire, police and EMS departments. The operator said the program includes a ten-year commitment and is worth $7.7 billion.

Analyst Ken Rehbehn with research and consulting firm Omdia specializes in critical communications for the public-safety industry. He said T-Mobile – via its newly closed merger with Sprint – will soon have plenty of network capacity to offer to first responders and others. However, he said the operator's new program isn't necessarily a direct threat to AT&T's FirstNet or Verizon's public-safety offerings.

For starters, he said that T-Mobile needs to be much more explicit about its network management policies as it relates to emergency traffic at times of network stress. For example, on the operator's Connecting Heroes website it promises that "first responders remain among the highest priority on our network, no matter how much data they need during emergencies or natural disasters." But in its terms of service T-Mobile notes that connections "may be impacted by emergencies" and "may be slowed, suspended, terminated, or restricted for interference with our network or ability to provide quality service to other users or abusive/excessive use."

Further, the operator specifies that its new offer only supports direct communications between two people and not conference calls or chat lines. And the operator said "Connecting Heroes" only includes 5 GB of high-speed data per month, after which speeds are throttled down to 128 Kbit/s. The operator said first responders can purchase more high-speed data as they need.

Thus, Rehbehn explained that T-Mobile's new offer of free service isn't necessarily directly comparable to the kinds of full-blown critical communications systems sold by Verizon and AT&T's FirstNet. Those offerings can include everything from dedicated priority access, complete with specific performance measurements, to other bells and whistles like push-to-talk services, portable coverage solutions and other elements.

Interestingly, Rehbehn added that the sales lines to first responders are becoming blurry, with some offers targeted at the individual level (like AT&T's recent offer of three months of free service to nurses and doctors) and others targeted at the agency level.

That said, Rehbehn explained that T-Mobile is a new entrant to the public-safety sector, and likely will expand its offerings over time.

Summed analyst William Ho of research and consulting firm 556 Ventures on Twitter: T-Mobile's new offer is a "foot in the door," which could lead to additional business between the operator and public-safety agencies like police departments and fire stations.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Solution Brief: Open Multi-vendor uCPE Solution Powers Smart City Initiative
White Box Selection Guide: Join the SD-WAN Transformation at the Enterprise Edge
Service Provider Blueprint: Implementing Practical, Cost-Effective uCPE
Performance Results: Enabling Virtualized uCPE, MEC Services
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Nokia Experience in 5G IMPACT Brochure
Nokia WING and 5G
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
5G Power BoostLi Helps TIM Brazil Reduce Battery Theft Risks and Get Ready for 5G By Huawei
Altice Portugal RAN Reduces Electricity Bill Costs by 9% by Using Huawei 5G Power BoostLi By Huawei
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE