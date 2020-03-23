T-Mobile launches $15/month plan ahead of Sprint merger closing

BELLEVUE, Washington – Now more than ever, reliable connectivity is crucial. To help ensure everyone can get and stay connected affordably, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is launching its lowest priced smartphone plan today, rather than waiting for the merger with Sprint to finalize, as originally planned. And at Metro by T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is adding lower-cost options to help individuals and families stay connected.

T-Mobile Connect was announced in November of 2019 as part of 5G for Good – the first planned Un-carrier moves for the proposed New T-Mobile – but in response to customer needs in these trying times, the Un-carrier is launching it this week. T-Mobile Connect represents a new level of value at $15 per month plus tax – half the price of T-Mobile's lowest priced plan – for unlimited talk and text plus 2GB high-speed smartphone data, including access to T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network. For $25 per month plus tax, customers get 5GB of high-speed smartphone data. And T-Mobile Connect also has an Annual Data Upgrade, giving customers an additional 500MB of monthly data, every year, at no additional cost, for the next five years. T-Mobile Connect is available starting this Wednesday, March 25.

And to help even more people stay connected, Metro by T-Mobile is launching lower-priced plans and offers on March 25:

For the next two months, Metro is offering a $15 plan – that's half the price of the current most affordable plan. For 60 days after customers activate, it's just $15 per month for unlimited talk and text plus 2GB of high-speed smartphone data.

New and current Metro customers with any voice line can also get a free 8" tablet (via rebate redemption) with a $15 unlimited tablet data plan.*

MetroSmart Hotspot devices will be half off, and the $35 per month data plan will include 20GB — double the normal monthly data — for the next 60 days.

"Right now, having a reliable, low-cost connection is absolutely crucial for Americans, and with many facing financial strain, time is of the essence. We knew we couldn't wait for the merger to finalize to launch T-Mobile Connect, our lowest priced smartphone plan, so we're rolling out ahead of schedule," said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. "With T-Mobile Connect, we're giving those hardest hit an even more affordable way to stay in touch. Half the price of our lowest-ever priced smartphone plan. So everyone can stay connected."

The launch of T-Mobile Connect comes on the heels of additional moves T-Mobile recently made to ensure customers stay connected. T-Mobile is also:

Giving all current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers as of March 13, 2020 who have legacy plans without unlimited high-speed data, unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days (excluding roaming).

Starting March 20, 2020, providing eligible T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers on smartphone plans with hotspot data an additional 20GB of smartphone mobile hotspot (10GB per bill cycle for the next 60 days) for each voice line.

Working with our Lifeline partners to provide customers extra free data up to 5GB of data per month through May 13, 2020.

Increasing the data allowance for free to schools and students using our EmpowerED digital learning programs to ensure each participant has access to at least 20GB of data per month through May 13, 2020.

And much more.

In addition, T-Mobile has successfully deployed additional 600 MHz spectrum on loan from multiple companies, effectively doubling total 600 MHz LTE capacity across the nation. This boost will help ensure T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and partner customers can stay connected during this critical time.

T-Mobile US