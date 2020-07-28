Sign In Register
Services

T-Mobile inks partnerships for COVID-19 business offerings

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/28/2020
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Wash. – To help businesses keep customers and employees safe, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced partnerships with two companies to provide nationwide 4G LTE connectivity for game-changing safety technologies. The Un-carrier was selected to power solutions from PIMMAP to check for flu-like symptoms and Guardhat to monitor physical distancing while in public places.

"Helping people stay safe is critical no matter where they are — in an office, on a job-site or getting dinner. We have to work together to plan and adapt to safety guidelines, and T-Mobile for Business is ready to help," said Mike Katz, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile for Business. "We're proud to partner with innovative companies like PIMMAP and Guardhat to power some really unique solutions that can help businesses adapt."

The PIMMAP contactless temperature solution is an eight-inch high-definition tablet that checks for flu-like symptoms — like elevated body temperature — in people entering crowded or confined spaces. Simply stand in front of the screen for one second to see a result. The PIMMAP solution is available directly from T-Mobile for Business reps.

And, keeping workers safe on-the-job is also critical. Enter Guardhat's wearables and sensor-driven hard hat solutions. T-Mobile will connect industrial safety technology that provides real-time situational awareness and alerts workers when someone moves within six feet of their location. The Internet of Things (IoT) solution gives a complete field of vision in industrial, on-location job sites, helping keep people safe in potentially dangerous situations.

"We are excited to work with T-Mobile to wirelessly connect our PIMMAP solution — an idea born out of today's current situation. The M10i, combined with our proprietary algorithm, will provide actionable insights to help inform business decisions when the time is right; as well as, long-term maintenance of a safe environment," said Anthony Kory, President at PIMMAP. "Our solution is relevant now and for all contagious diseases that exhibit flu-like symptoms."

"The role of wireless connectivity from T-Mobile is an important one for the Guardhat solution," said Kaushik Sarkar, Vice President and Head of Sales North America at Guardhat. "We are able to help employees stay safe at work using our technology ecosystem that locates individuals or machinery with precise accuracy using sensors to provide actionable intelligence to communicate directly with personnel about safety conditions, in real-time. Network reliability and broadband coverage from T-Mobile is a pivotal addition to our solution and allows us to expand our services."

These partners join a growing portfolio of companies working with T-Mobile for Business to power innovative solutions.

T-Mobile

