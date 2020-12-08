Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

T-Mobile boosts campaign to attract business customers

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/12/2020
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Try before you buy. T-Mobile today announced one of its original Un-carrier moves — Test Drive — is now welcoming businesses with the No-Risk Network Trial for business. When it comes to something as critical as wireless, no business should have to buy before they try, and with T-Mobile, they don't have to. With this move, any business can try the Un-carrier's bigger, better nationwide network for free for up to 30 days, before they switch. And, to sweeten the switch, starting August 14, T-Mobile will offer business customers a Samsung Galaxy A51 5G for free and 90-days of free service and pay off up to $650 from a previous provider! Plus, T-Mobile is launching a major ad campaign underscoring the T-Mobile Business Advantage — no more trade-offs between network, support and value.

"For the hundreds of thousands of businesses all over the country struggling to stay afloat, saving money has never been more important. We want them to know, with T-Mobile, you don't have to choose between a powerful network, unmatched support and incredible value," said, Mike Katz, Executive Vice President, T-Mobile for Business. "We're so confident in the strength of our network, we want you to try it for free. Come on over, let us show you what being part of the magenta family is all about."

This amped up Un-carrier move is the latest in significant growth and investment in T-Mobile for Business. At the company's earnings announcement last week, T-Mobile announced it has surpassed AT&T and is now America's #2 wireless provider, crediting T-Mobile for Business for most of the company's postpaid over-performance this quarter.

T-Mobile's new media campaign — running across TV, web and digital — showcases the T-Mobile Business Advantage and the end of businesses having to choose between a great network, great service and great value. With T-Mobile, businesses can expect:

  • A Network Better for Business: T-Mobile's 5G network covers more businesses in more places than anyone else, with more 5G coverage than AT&T and Verizon combined.2 T-Mobile customers get 5G coverage in over 7,500 cities and towns, covering more than 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles. And, with a $40B planned investment in network and business improvements over the next three years, the Un-carrier is working to supercharge innovation and connect businesses and communities throughout the country.
  • Magenta Glove Support: Switching doesn't have to be stressful, and with T-Mobile it won't be. T-Mobile for Business customers get the benefit of dedicated implementation teams that make sure any transition is seamless. For three years in a row, J.D. Power rated T-Mobile Highest in Business Wireless Customer Satisfaction with Very Small, Small/Medium and Large Enterprise Wireless Service.
  • Insanely Great Value: T-Mobile lets you spend less and innovate more. The Un-carrier offers everything business customers need to ensure their business is mobile, with extras like mobile hotspot, global roaming and more. Plus, there's no extra charge for 5G access.

Businesses have a unique opportunity to innovate and grow with T-Mobile. With use cases emerging every day, there's never been a better time to make the switch. To take advantage of No-Risk Network Trial, visit www.t-mobile.com/business/offers/free-network-trial and select your business size. Businesses with up to 12 lines will be provided a hotspot to trial T-Mobile's upgraded LTE network for up to 30 days or 30GB whichever comes first. For accounts with 13+ lines, a T-Mobile for Business expert will connect you with a program to meet your needs. After testing the network — including T-Mobile's 5G network where available — for 30 days, simply return the devices.

To get a Samsung Galaxy A51 5G on us and 90 days free service with bill credits, business customers just switch or add a new line of Magenta Plus for Business or Business Unlimited Plus to get their old smartphones paid off with a virtual prepaid card and trade-in credit on up to five lines.

T-Mobile

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Appledore Report: Beyond OSS
eBook: NaaS Demystified
Whitepaper: The Role of Service Assurance in Successfully Operationalizing SD-WAN
Heavy Reading: Network Slicing and 5G Future Shock
Solution Snapshot Video: Blue Planet 5G Automation
Powering Digital Transformation in Data Centers
BT and Dell Technologies Partner to Offer New Managed Services to Enterprise Customers
Anatomy of a 5G Network That Can't Fail
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
Anatomy of a 5G Network That Can’t Fail By Empirix
Securing Network Devices in SASE Architectures By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Cisco Routing & SD-WAN
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE